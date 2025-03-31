Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told Fox News host Lara Trump that he “certainly” believes there’s room on Mount Rushmore for President Trump’s face, in an interview that aired on Saturday.

Speaking on her show “My View with Lara Trump”, President Trump’s daughter-in-law told Burgum “a lot of people wonder” whether his face will be added to the South Dakota monument.

“The Department of Interior is in charge of the National Park Service,” Lara Trump said. “The National Park Service is in charge of Mount Rushmore. A lot of people wonder, will we ever see President Trump’s face on Mount Rushmore? What do you think?”

“Well, they certainly have room for it there,” replied Mr Burgum, who was brought on the show to discuss his accomplishments since President Trump returned to office and topics related to his department.

He also confirmed that fireworks will be held at Mount Rushmore around July 4th as part of celebrations across the country to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the country’s founding in 2026.

The interview comes days after President Trump gave Burgum the power to decide whether public monuments, statues, or memorials removed under Biden give a “false construction” of American history.

If President Trump’s face is added, he will join former Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, and Theodore Roosevelt.

Trump previously floated the idea at a 2017 rally, where he asked a cheering crowd: “I’d ask whether or not you think I will someday be on Mount Rushmore.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, then running for South Dakota governor, also said in a 2018 interview that President Trump told her it was his “dream” to be placed alongside former presidents on the monument.

The movement to engrave his face gained momentum when a panel of Fox News contributors on “Outnumbered” supported the idea as a commemoration of the country’s founding.

“If you did, like, the 250th anniversary of the country at Mount Rushmore with President Trump’s face, it would be epic,” the President’s former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Outnumbered.

In January this year, Republican congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna introduced a bill seeking to carve President Trump’s face into the monument.

“His remarkable accomplishments for our country and the success he will continue to deliver deserve the highest recognition and honor on this iconic national monument. Let's get carving,” Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said on X, formerly Twitter.