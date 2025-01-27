Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On the same day that Fox News hosts raved over Donald Trump’s trade war tensions with Colombia, the MAGA network’s personalities called for the president’s face to be added next to George Washington and Abraham Lincoln on Mount Rushmore.

“I think there’s a great case for it,” Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz gushed Monday.

Just a week after Trump’s return to the White House, conservatives have been effusive in their praise for the new president amid his “shock and awe” flood of executive orders, threats to annex other territories, and immigration raids across the country.

“Other than the almighty, who has accomplished more in seven days than @POTUS Trump? To be fair, we have to keep in mind that Trump didn’t rest on the seventh day,” MAGA-boosting billionaire Bill Ackman tweeted.

The president’s other top sycophants, meanwhile, have also begun campaigning to have his visage chiseled in stone to the historic monument in South Dakota. “What are we waiting on? Donald Trump’s face should be on Mount Rushmore. We got the votes in the House. We got the votes in the Senate. I know a guy who is gonna sign it named Donald John Trump,” former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told far-right podcaster Benny Johnson last week.

With other pro-Trump influencers calling for a member of Congress to “do the honors,” MAGA congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna answered the call on Friday, claiming on X that she was “actually filing legislation as we speak.”

open image in gallery Fox News hosts push for Donald Trump to be added to Mt. Rushmore, say that “there’s a great case for it.” ( Fox News )

The movement to immortalize Trump in granite continued to gain ground during Monday’s broadcast of Fox News panel show Outnumbered, when several hosts endorsed the idea.

Chaffetz, who once said he couldn’t vote for Trump in “good conscience” following the Access Hollywood “pu--y” scandal, was absolutely giddy over the thought of Trump’s bust being carved into the mountainside.

“Hey, if there’s room up there, I think it’d be great,” he exclaimed. “I think what Donald Trump has done and is in the process of doing is transforming the United States of America, and putting America first. And I think America loves it, and I think there’s a great case for it!”

Kayleigh McEnany, the former Trump press secretary turned Fox News star, doubled down on Chaffetz’s endorsement while adding that she would like the president to receive another honor.

“Yeah. I’m fascinated by this because that would be some sweet irony after President Joe Biden stopped the fireworks display from Mount Rushmore,” she declared. “So if you did the 250th anniversary of the country at Mount Rushmore with President Trump’s face, it would be epic.”

She added: “There’s also a petition now in Congress to change Dulles Airport’s name to Donald Trump International Airport. So you have Trump, and you have Reagan in D.C. And wouldn’t that be something special for the swamp?”

Acknowledging that her opinion “might not be that popular,” Fox News host Emily Compagno said that she disliked Mt. Rushmore because she hates “that we chiseled humans’ faces into the mountains.” Instead, Compagno stated that she’d “be all for putting President Trump’s face on currency” as well as changing Dulles Airport’s name.

Fox News contributor Lisa Marie Booth also said she’d “like to please leave the mountains alone,” but not because she isn’t Trump’s superfan.

“Apparently you can’t – the physical structure can’t support it. So the National Park Service, I read, they’ve long studied this, and they said that it’s actually not suitable – it’s no longer suitable for additional carving,” she sadly noted.

“So I don’t know if it would be even feasible at that point, but I do fully support changing Dulles airport after President Trump,” she continued.

“It also makes a lot of sense,” she insisted, “because you have Reagan [Airport] here in D.C. with DCA, and there’s a lot of parallels between the two presidents of inheriting terrible economies, instability around the world, and then building off of that, fixing those problems, and then going on to tons of success.”