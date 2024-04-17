Boeing whistleblower testifies to Congress after claiming the 787 Dreamliner could ‘drop to the ground’: Live
Boeing claims its 787 Dreamliner is safe to operate ahead of two US Senate hearings on Wednesday
A Boeing whistleblower is set to testify before Congress on Wednesday after claiming one of their models, the 787 Dreamliner, is unsafe to operate.
Sam Salehpour, a quality engineer for the company, told NBC News on Tuesday evening the aircraft could “drop to the ground” in midair if safety concerns aren’t addressed. Meanwhile, Boeing claims the model is safe to fly.
The US Senate will host two hearings today related to Boeing safety concerns. The first hearing, held by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee will feature testimony from aviation safety experts. Mr Salehpour will speak at the second hearing of the day, held by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun is not expected to appear.
These hearings follow a string of safety incidents with Boeing planes in recent months.
Most notably, a door plug fell off an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft at an altitude of 16,000 feet in January. While no one was hurt, passengers lost several belongings and were left terrified.
First hearing begins featuring testimony from aviation safety experts
The US Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing has kicked off.
Those testifying include Dr Javier de Luis, a lecturer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics; Dr Tracy Dillinger, manager for safety culture and human factors at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; Dr Najmedin Meshkati, a professor in the Aviation Safety and Security Program at the University of Southern California.
‘The decisions you’re making are going to end with a smoking hole in the ground’: Inside the Boeing catastrophe
As the US Senate prepares for two hearings on Boeing aircraft safety this afternoon, catch up on the saga that led us here, from The Independent’s Io Dodds:
‘This will end with a hole in the ground’: Inside the Boeing catastrophe
‘They were always caught flat-footed by some terrible problem that many people in the workplace knew would happen... And that happened over and over and over and over and over again.’ Io Dodds reports on a corporate nightmare
US Senate hearings to kick off shortly
The first of two US Senate hearings regarding safety concerns about Boeing aircraft will begin at 10 am.
This hearing, held by the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, will feature testimony from aviation safety experts.
The Boeing whistleblower, who claims the company’s 787 Dreamliner is unsafe to fly, is set to testify at the second hearing of the day.
Follow along for live coverage of the hearings.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies