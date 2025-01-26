Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Bill Maher slammed Democrats for allowing President Donald Trump’s popularity to rise following his first week in office.

“Here’s how bad the Democrats f***** up: Trump is cool now,” Maher said on Real Time with Bill Maher. “He’s not just the most powerful guy in the world and just made himself like the richest, he’s actually kind of [cool] at 78!”

Maher pointed to rappers and athletes sharing their liking of the new president. Nelly, Rick Ross, and Snoop Dogg all performed at inaugural events, in addition to the Village People.

“I mean, rappers like him, the athletes are doing…” Maher added as he gestured Trump’s well-known rally dance.

“I was making fun of him, j***ing off two guys at one time, and now he owns it. And now they’re doing it!” Maher said.

"I mean, the Village People are gay for Trump now!" he added.

open image in gallery Bill Maher has ripped Democrats for helping make “Trump” cool and popular as the Republican returns to the White House ( Club Random Podcasts /YouTube )

Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna pushed back, noting that Trump has “always been a celebrity.” Trump became well-known after his many appearances in New York tabloids and as host of The Apprentice on NBC. He also made cameos in films and on TV.

"He was a joke!" Maher claimed.

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith said Democrats should bear the blame for Trump’s celebrity as liberal stars "all loved him until he ran for office.”

"You know what would be nice in this country?… Do we have to have the celebrity president?" Khanna asked on the Friday show. "I mean, is it all about coolness? How about being cool as president is actually about helping people?”

"That horse has left the barn," said Maher.

open image in gallery Trump waves as he boards Air Force One. The president has seen a slew of celebrities backing him and his agenda ( AP )

Smith and Maher criticized Democrats for moving too far to the left, allowing Trump to win back the White House.

"The man was impeached twice. He was convicted on 34 felony counts, and the American people still said he’s closer to normal than what we see on the left," Smith argued.

"Why? Because something that pertains when you talk about the transgender community, for example, you talk about the issues that pertain to less than 1 percent of the population, the Democratic Party came across as if that was a priority more so than the other issues,” he added.