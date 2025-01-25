Trump laughs it up with Las Vegas crowd as he talks ‘no tax on tips’ and first week wins in the White House: Live
As Trump heads to Vegas, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been confirmed as the next secretary of Homeland Security
During a speech in Las Vegas on Saturday, President Donald Trump laughed it up with the crowd and spoke about his first-week victories following his return to the White House.
He boasted about having “terminated the ridiculous and incredibly wasteful green new scam.”
“Wasn’t the environment supposed to eat us up like in 12 years, but that was like 13 years ago? What happened?” he asked. “We’re still here.”
“I just came here because I wanted to thank the people of Nevada for giving us such a big win,” said Trump, referring to his 2024 victory in the state.
Meanwhile, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been confirmed as the next secretary of Homeland Security. She passed the final hurdle in the Senate around noon on Saturday by a vote of 59 to 34.
Noem will now be in charge of a sweeping agency that will be an important component in the new administration’s plan to crack down on immigration.
“Thank you, Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, for the confidence in me to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security. I will work to make America SAFE again!” Noem wrote on X following her confirmation.
Putin ‘open for talks’ with Trump over Ukraine war and calls for leaders to meet
Vladimir Putin has emphasised that he is open for talks with Donald Trump on a broad range of issues including Russia’s war in Ukraine as he called for the two leaders to meet.
The Russian president also echoed his US counterpart’s claim the conflict in Ukraine could have been prevented had he been in the White House in 2022 in what was his bluntest endorsement yet of Trump’s refusal to accept his defeat in the 2020 election.
In the interview with Russian state television on Friday, Mr Putin praised Mr Trump as a “clever and pragmatic man” who is focused on US interests and said: “We believe the current president’s statements about his readiness to work together. We are always open to this and ready for negotiations.”
Putin 'open for talks' with Trump over Ukraine war and calls for leaders to meet
Russian president also echoes new US president’s claim conflict in Ukraine could have been prevented had he been in White House in 2022
Trump says he’s ‘very proud’ to pardon Jan 6 rioters
Trump said Saturday he was “very proud” to pardon the January 6 rioters.
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was just released from his 22-year sentence for seditious conspiracy following Trump’s pardons and commutations for the rioters.
Trump issued pardons on Monday for almost all of the defendants charged with taking part in the January 6 Capitol riot. Trump issued about 1,500 pardons and commuted the sentences of 14 defendants.
Trump commuted the sentence of the founder of the far-right militia the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2023 for seditious conspiracy following his actions helping to lead a plot to stop the certification of the 2020 election results.
Trump says U.S. ‘might be an enlarged country pretty soon’
Trump claimed the U.S. “might be an enlarged country pretty soon.”
This comes amid threats from Trump to make Canada the 51st state, take over Greenland from Denmark, and take back the Panama Canal from Panama.
‘Wasn’t the environment supposed to eat us up like in 12 years'
Trump boasted on Saturday about having “terminated the ridiculous and incredibly wasteful green new scam.”
“Wasn’t the environment supposed to eat us up like in 12 years, but that was like 13 years ago? What happened?” he asked. “We’re still here. Remember, we have 12 years to live. Remember that was done by somebody that never even took a course on the environment.”
Live: President Trump makes speech in Las Vegas about 'no tips on tax' campaign promise
Trump opens speech about taxes by claiming inaugural address got ‘highest ratings’
Trump opened his speech about taxes in Las Vegas by claiming that his inaugural address “got the highest ratings in the history of Fox.”
“Can you believe it? That's nice,” said Trump.
“I just came here because I wanted to thank the people of Nevada for giving us such a big win,” Trump said, referring to his 2024 victory in the state.
