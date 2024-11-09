Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Comedian Bill Maher had some harsh words for Democrats shocked that Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

“My message to the losers: losers look in the mirror,” Maher said during Friday’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher.

Maher’s typically laughing audience went completely silent as he said the quiet part out loud and advised Democrats to reflect on themselves.

“For months, Democrats have been saying ‘How is this even close?’ And they’re right. It wasn’t,” Maher said.

Legacy media, political analysts and Democratic voters were not expecting Harris to lose by such a large margin. Pollsters predicted the election would be close but predicted the vice president would narrowly pull off a win.

Instead, Trump swept nearly every battleground state within 12 hours of polls closing. The Associated Press called the election for Trump early Wednesday morning.

Bill Maher recommended Democrats reflect on themselves after the presidential election as Trump defeated Harris by a wide margin ( Real time with Bill Maher / YouTube )

Maps show that even traditionally blue areas of the US, like New York City, have shifted more conservative – a sign that parts of the country have rejected Democratic policies.

Early exit polls and analysis indicate Trump won independent voters over with his promises of sweeping change across the government and policy specifically focused on the economy, immigration and democracy.

Donald Trump, pictured alongside Barron and Melania, declared victory on November 6 ( AP )

By contrast, the Biden administration’s approval rating has averaged at around 43 percent – among the lowest in recent history – coming at a time of intense inflation and rising prices over the last four years.

Maher suggested that, had Democrats noticed the warning signs, perhaps the party could have altered its messaging in time.

“Losers look in the mirror,” he repeated.