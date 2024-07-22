Support truly

Donald Trump insisted that President Joe Biden’s doctors should be probed for giving him a “wonderful report” while his running mate JD Vance called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked in a new Jesse Watters Primetime interview.

Trump and the newly minted vice presidential candidate sat down with Watters for an interview just one day before Biden made the stunning announcement that he would not seek re-election in the face of mounting pressure from his own party to ditch the race. The historic move came weeks after a disastrous debate that stoked concerns about the 81-year-old’s advanced age and fitness for another four years in office.

During the Fox News interview — which will air in full on Monday — Watters asked Trump: “You’d investigate the people that hid Biden’s condition?”

Trump replied: “Look, you had people that lied to the American public...You ought to take a look at his doctors because his doctors keep giving him this wonderful report.”

“I’m not a doctor, but I saw him the other day, was unable to get up the children stairs going into Air Force One,” the former president continued, referring to Biden’s preference for a shorter staircase to board the plane.

Watters then asked: “Is it a coup against Joe Biden?”

Both Vance and Trump signaled they believed it was a “coup.”

“If Joe Biden can’t run for president, he can’t serve as president,” the Ohio senator said. “And if they want to take him down because he’s mentally incapable of serving, invoke the 25th amendment. You don’t get to sort of do this in the most politically beneficial way for Democrats. If it’s an actual problem, they should take care of it the appropriate way.”

One day after the Jesse Watters Primetime interview was filmed, Biden announced he was ditching his 2024 bid. He has since endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, and has vowed to fulfill the rest of his term in office.

While Republicans were quick to seize on Biden’s withdrawal announcement as evidence he’s not fit to carry out his term, the president did not drop out because he copped to being unfit. He ditched his bid in the face of intense pressure from Democrats, who worried he could not defeat Trump at the ballot box in November.

After Biden announced his decision to step aside, South Carolina Republican Rep Nancy Mace also called on Harris to invoke the 25th amendment.

She posted on X: “If Joe Biden does not have the cognitive ability to seek reelection, he does not have the cognitive ability to serve the remainder of his term. Tomorrow I will introduce a resolution calling on Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th amendment and assume the duties of acting President.”