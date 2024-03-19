✕ Close Related: Donald Trump warns of a ‘bloodbath’ in US if he isn’t elected as president again

Donald Trump took to the stage in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday evening to campaign for former car salesman Bernie Moreno, who is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Democrat Sherrod Brown for the state’s Senate seat.

Mr Moreno has been endorsed by Mr Trump as his MAGA representative in the race but faces stiff competition from state senator Matt Dolan and secretary of state Frank LaRose, widely seen as GOP establishment candidates.

The Republican presidential nominee hailed Mr Moreno as a “fantastic guy” during his 90-minute address at the Dayton Air Show and laid into Mr Dolan, who he labelled a “RINO” (Republican in Name Only).

“Bernie is running against a weak RINO named Matt Dolan,” Mr Trump said.

“He is trying to become the next Mitt Romney. I think Mitt Romney is his hero.”

He also attacked Mr Dolan over his family’s ownership of the Cleveland Guardians, the baseball team that recently changed its name from the Cleveland Indians.

“He’s easily pushed around by woke left-wing lunatics who renamed his family’s baseball team,” Mr Trump sneered.

“My attitude is anybody who changes the name from the Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians should not be a senator.”