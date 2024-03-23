Biden campaign ridicules ‘Broke Don’ after rival’s fundraising deficit revealed: Live

✕ Close Biden launches ad answering Trump’s question: ‘Were you better off four years ago?’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has taken to mocking Republican rival Donald Trump as “Broke Don” after the latest filings with the Federal Election Commission revealed that the Democratic National Committee together have an estimated $97.5m in cash right now, more than twice the $44.8m Mr Trump and the Republican National Committee have in the bank.

The president raked in a further $21m in donations in February, closing out the month with $71m in cash on hand, while Mr Trump was found to be spending $230,000 per day on legal fees alone.

“Broke Don Hides in Basement,” the president’s campaign headed one email to supporters.

“Trump can’t raise money, isn’t campaigning, and is letting convicts and conspiracy theorists run his campaign.”

Michael Tyler, its communications director, meanwhile gloated: “If Donald Trump put up these kinds of numbers on The Apprentice, he’d fire himself.

“But here’s why he ain’t got it: his extreme, toxic agenda of banning abortion, slashing Social Security, and promoting political violence is repelling donors and doing exactly *nothing* to earn support from the voters who will decide this election.

“Even if he had the money, it’s not a message the voters would buy.”