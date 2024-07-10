Democratic Sen Michael Bennet says Trump could beat Biden in election ‘landslide’

Support truly

Democratic US Senator Michael Bennet has admitted that Joe Biden could lose to Donald Trump in a November election “landslide.”

Bennet, who represents Colorado, told CNN that reports he told other Democrats from the upper chamber at a caucus lunch on Tuesday that 81-year-old Biden is facing defeat were correct.

And he predicted that a win by Trump, 78, could see Republicans retain control of the House and take control of the Senate.

“Donald Trump is on track I think to win this election, and maybe win it by a landslide and take with it the Senate and the House,” he said on Tuesday night.

“I have not seen anything remotely approaching the kind of plan we need to see out of the White House that can demonstrate that he can actually beat Donald Trump, which is not going to be about the accomplishments that we all had three and four years ago.”

BREAKING: Democratic Senator Michael Bennet tells @kaitlancollins that President Biden cannot win the 2024 election.



Bennet was joined by other Democratic senators, Jon Tester of Montana and Sherrod Brown of Ohio, in telling their colleagues at the closed-door meeting that they doubted Biden’s ability to beat Trump, according to Axios.

The first presidential debate in Atlanta on June 27 was widely seen as disastrous for Biden, 81, and has led to questions about his fitness to lead and ability to win reelection even within his own party.

Biden has admitted he had a “bad night” at the event, at which he was suffering from a cold, but told ABC News that he had no intention of standing aside.

A new poll showed Vice President Kamala Harris now has a better shot than Biden at defeating Trump in the 2024 election. The survey, conducted by the Democratic firm Bendixen & Amandi, showed Biden slightly behind Trump, 42 to 43 percent, with Harris inching past the former president 42 to 41 percent.