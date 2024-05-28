Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Biden campaign mocked Donald Trump’s mumbling and use of an “emotional support paper” to deliver a speech outside his New York hush money trial, repurposing a frequent line of attack on Joe Biden, who sometimes speaks with a stutter.

Mr Trump, who often offers lengthy tirades outside the Manhattan courthouse where he’s on trial for allegedly concealing hush money payments during the 2016 campaign, launched into a familiar diatribe on Tuesday ahead of closing arguments.

The former president read from a packet of paper containing favorable press clips and supportive quotes from various commentators, stumbling as he once again claimed that he didn’t violate any federal laws in doling out hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Biden-Harris HQ, the rapid response wing of the Biden campaign posted part of the speech on X, describing the scene as “A doddering Trump struggles to read off his emotional support paper outside the courthouse.”

Age and communication ability have been part of the criticisms of both candidates ahead of November’s election.

Former President Donald Trump and his lawyer, Todd Blanche, arrive at Manhattan criminal court for closing arguments in Trump's criminal hush money trial in New York, on 28 May 2024 ( AP )

Joe Biden is the oldest person to ever occupy the White House, a distinction he took over from Donald Trump, the previous record-holder.

Mr Trump, for his part, has frequently mocked Joe Biden’s faculties, dubbing him “Sleepy Joe” during the 2020 campaign, and mocking the president’s stutter during recent 2024 campaign events.

These attacks are probably not the first thing on either candidate’s mind though.

Closing arguments are nearly done in the hush money trial, and jury deliberations could begin as soon as Wednesday.

If he’s convicted, Mr Trump could serve up to four years in prison for each of the 34 felony counts against him.

In Bidenworld, meanwhile, insiders are reportedly experiencing a “freakout” over polling showing Mr Trump leading the incumbent in most of the swing states that will decide the election.