Trump trial live: Prosecution says ‘documents don’t lie, and they don’t forget’ as Cohen’s credibility questioned
Defendant continues to lash out at judge and district attorney as case reaches dramatic crescendo with summations ahead of jury deliberations
Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial has entered its final stages as the defense concluded its closing argument by listing 10 reasons the jury should have reasonable doubts about the case against the former president.
Lead Trump lawyer Todd Blanche hammered the credibility of former fixer to the defendant Michael Cohen, labeling him the “MVP of liars” and “GLOAT” — Greatest Liar Of All Time.
Mr Trump stands accused by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg of falsifying business records in order to conceal a $130,000 payment made to the adult film actress Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to ensure her silence about a sexual encounter she alleges she had with the politician a decade earlier. The former president denies both the affair and the 34 charges.
After five weeks of often explosive testimony, the prosecution hopes to convince the jury of 12 Manhattanites that the misdemeanour offenses with which the defendant has been charged should be elevated to felonies because they were carried out to subvert a presidential election.
Prosecutors are now delivering their summation. The jury could begin its deliberations as soon as Wednesday.
'Trump was looming over everything they were doing’
“If they were going to catch and kill the story, this was their chance.” If ABC got the story, it would be out, contrary to what Pecker talked about with Trump. The idea ABC could pick it up “lit a fire under AMI.”
After they nailed down a contract, Keith Davidson joked about getting Trump to name him ambassador to the Isle of Man, and Pecker joked that he would make “Australia great again” – clearly jokes, but what makes them funny? The jokes are a palpable admission of what they were doing and why Steinglass says.
“Everyone understood what this was about,” Steinglass adds. “Trump was looming over everything they were doing.”
Impossible to claim Cohen acting on his own
David Pecker’s call with Trump about Karen McDougal, which named Cohen as the intermediary, about taking the story “off the market” was “not talking about how to jumpstart her career” as the defense argued. They talking about how to protect the campaign.
Cohen was effectively “deputized in front of Pecker,” who came to know that “any go-ahead from Cohen is a go-ahead from Trump.”
It’s “impossible for the defense to claim that Cohen was acting on his own.”
That transaction “amounted to an unlawful campaign contribution from AMI to the Trump campaign.”
Steinglass also undermines the defense’s claim that McDougal didn’t want her story published because she was also shopping the story to ABC.
Steinglass has pulled up a very detailed timeline that pulls up text messages, emails and other documents that correspond with each of the catch-and-kill schemes.
He’s basically going through a detailed summary of what we’ve learned over the last several weeks, but in chronological order, tying it all together.
In the Sajudin case, the “ridiculous” $1m damages clause put “the fear of God” into him to make sure he didn’t shop the story elsewhere. That is “overt election fraud,” according to Steinglass. That was one of the ways Trump conspired to corrupt the election through “unlawful means,” among the building-block charges in the case.
One AMI purchased stories on a candidate’s behalf, “those purchases became unlawful campaign contributions”.
“The value of this corrupt bargain cannot be overstated. … It turned out to be one of the most valuable contributions anyone has ever made to the Trump campaign.”
The agreement “could very well be what got Mr Trump elected.”
‘Subversion of democracy'
The defense has called the attempt to influence the election “democracy.”
It was “the exact opposite. It was the subversion of democracy,” Steinglass says.
Democracy requires access to information, but Trump sought to “deny that access, to manipulate and defraud the voters, to pull the wool over their eyes in a coordinated fashion.”
‘Federal campaign violation’ once money changes hands
Steinglass says that the Trump Tower meeting in 2015 with Trump, Pecker and Cohen is “the prism through which you should analyze” the evidence.
“Three rich and powerful men in Trump Tower, trying to become more rich and powerful by controlling the flow of information to influence voters.”
That meeting was sought to boost the campaign “not by endorsing or puff pieces but colluding with the campaign to manufacture content.”
The “game changer” of the meeting was the catch-and-kill component. “Once money starts changing hands in favor of a campaign, that’s a federal campaign violation.”
“They didn’t use the term catch and kill but that’s exactly what it was,” Steinglass says.
‘Documents don’t lie, and they don’t forget’
Cohen’s testimony is not about “whether you like Cohen or want to go into business with Cohen but if he has useful reliable information about what went down in this case,” says Steinglass.
“The truth is he was in the best position to know.”
He was the defendant’s “right hand” who could know about the “conspiracy to influence the election and the creation of false business records to hide that conspiracy.”
His significance is that he provides “context and color” to the documents at the heart of the case, acting as “a tour guide through the physical evidence.”
“But those documents don’t lie, and they don’t forget.”
Cohen wasn’t picked up at the ‘witness store'
“We didn’t choose Michael Cohen to be our witness. We didn’t pick him up at the witness store. The defendant chose Michael Cohen to be his fixer,” Steinglass says.
Trump hired him for the exact same qualities that they now want jurors to reject his testimony for, he adds.
(Steinglass said that distance was a way for Trump to maintain “plausible deniability”, but in this case, it becomes “implausible deniability.” He was “the guy with the boots on the ground who could bully people and threaten them with lawsuits, all at the defendant’s direction.“)
Steinglass is now addressing the prank caller for the first time since defense brought it up that the defense team claims undermines Cohen’s testimony.
He notes that the photo of Keith Schiller and Trump was taken five minutes before Cohen called Schiller.
Steinglass then did some acting: Forgive me for a minute, I’ll be Michael Cohen.”
He mimed being on the phone with Schiller, first mentioning the prank caller kid and asking for help taking care of it.
“Uh uh… yeah… thanks pal. Hey is the boss near you, can you pass the phone for a minute?
Hey boss, I know you’re busy…”
He gives him an update on the Daniels deal, and how they’ll “try to get David to pay but if not it’s on us.”
He “hangs up.” Steinglass notes that the “call” was 49 seconds.
Defense has tried to argue that there’s no way they could’ve talked about both a prank caller and the Stormy Daniels payment within a call that was roughly 90 seconds.
“These guys know each other well,” they don’t need to speak in detail, he says.
Despite all this, “ask yourselves whether they outright shut your ears to anything else he has to say.”
Steinglass notes that Cohen had only lied to Congress about Trump’s own dealings with Russia and that he didn’t get anything out of it other than staying in Trump’s good graces.
Now Trump is using those lies that were on his behalf to undermine the credibility of the man who made them.
“That’s what some people might call chutzpah,” he says.
