Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two of the biggest feuds in America today — Joe Biden v Donald Trump and Kendrick Lamar v Drake — have now collided after the Biden-Harris campaign used one of Lamar’s diss tracks in a video to slam the president’s Republican rival.

In a new video posted on Instagram, the Biden campaign took Lamar’s song “Euphoria” and changed up some of the lyrics originally intended to bash Drake, applying them instead to the former president.

The video starts with a photo of Mr Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris smiling, with lyrics projected on top reading: “It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater.”

A photo of Mr Trump wearing a red MAGA-emblazoned cap then flashes up, with the altered lyrics overlayed: “I hate the way that you walk over women’s rights.”

The next line, accompanied by a ridiculous picture of Mr Trump speaking at an event, reads: “The way that you talk about immigrants.”

Biden campaign releases diss track aimed at Donald Trump ( Biden-Harris HQ / Instagram )

A stern-looking former president is then shown in a tuxedo, along with the lyrics: “I hate the way that you dress.”

The video then slides to Mr Trump typing on his phone, alongside the words: “I hate the way that you sneak diss on truth social.”

The diss track comes as the beef between the current and former president heats up ahead of the November presidential election.

For the last four weeks, the former president has been on criminal trial in Manhattan charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to so-called hush money payments given to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election in exchange for her silence over an alleged 2006 affair with Mr Trump.

The presumptive Republican nominee has accused the Biden administration – without evidence – of orchestrating the hush money case as well as the other state and federal cases he faces to interfere with his 2024 campaign.

Meanwhile, the two rappers have an intensifying battle of their own, releasing dueling diss tracks.

Lamar has accused Drake of being a “pedophile” while Drake has accused Lamar of physically abusing his fiancee.