Seth Meyers has mocked Democrats for their reaction to the escalating crisis over President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, likening party members to “disappointed parents talking about a college student’s major.”

In his late-night show on Wednesday night, Meyers expressed frustration that many Democratic lawmakers are skirting around the issue in public comments and taking little, or no, action to do anything about the matter.

“Don’t just mope around. Do something,” Meyers said. “If you think Biden should step aside, then tell him to get out and start the process of replacing him. If you think he should stay in, then get to work and right the ship now.

“But this melancholy, hand-wringing woe-is-me bull**** is so exhausting.”

Meyers pointed out that while Democrats are “commiserating over how bad things are going for them,” other issues, such as the shocking agenda set out in right-wing proposal Project 2025 are going on in the background.

“No one cares how sad you guys are. Democracy is on the line. A pathological megalomaniac is currently leading in the polls,” Meyers said, referring to Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump.

“Democrats don’t seem to be treating the situation with the urgency it requires.”

Meyers also played a clip of Rep Nancy Pelosi cagily telling MSNBC on Wednesday: “It’s up to the President to decide if he is going to run. We are all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short.”

When asked if she wants Biden to remain in the race, Pelosi replied: “I want him to do whatever he decides to do. And thats the way it is; whatever he decides, we go with.”

Meyers mocked the cagey narrative coming out of the party, saying: “You guys are talking about him the way disappointed parents talk about a college student’s major: ‘I mean, I wish he was pre-med, but he fell in love with improv.’”

Questions continue to grow as to whether Biden has what it takes to run a second term following his dismal performance in the first presidential debate last month, in which he appeared to repeatedly lose his train of thought.

Support from his fellow Democratic party members is continuing to dwindle, with nine sitting House members and one senator now publicly telling him to step aside as the 2024 nominee. At least 19 further current and former senior party members have publicly raised doubts over whether the 81-year-old could defeat Trump in November.

Donors, supporters and prominent figures have also withdrawn their support, with Oscar-winning actor George Clooney penning a damning The New York Times op-ed where he wrote that, while “I love Joe Biden,” the Democrats “need a new nominee.”

Biden has vowed to stay in the 2024 race ( AP )

Yet other Democrats are still insisting that Biden has their full support, and the president himself has made it clear that he has no plans of dropping out of the race.

The mood in the party is said to be grim, with one House Democrat describing the mood as “like a funeral” in a comment to Punchbowl News.

The Late Night host showed no patience for the self-pity, saying: “Oh my God, Democrats, get your s*** together. There’s still four months left to go, and you’re already admitting defeat and holding a funeral.

“This is like a football coach giving a half-time speech that ends with ‘Clear eyes. Full Hearts. We’re gonna get f****** crushed,” referencing the Friday Night Lights football rallying cry.