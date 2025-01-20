Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In his last official act before leaving the White House, President Joe Biden issued sweeping preemptive pardons to members of his family who’ve long been the target of attacks from President-elect Donald Trump and his allies and commuted the sentence of a Native American activist who has spent a half-century in prison for the death of an FBI agent.

In a statement released as Biden arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration of his successor, Biden said he was commuting the life sentence of American Indian Movement activist Leonard Peltier and allowing him to live out the remainder of his sentence in home confinement under Department of Justice supervision.

Peltier, who has been imprisoned since 1976, was convicted by a federal jury in Fargo, North Dakota for his role in a shootout that claimed the lives of FBI Special Agents Ronald Williams and Jack Coler.

The decision to commute Peltier’s sentence ends years of calls for his freedom from criminal justice reform advocates who’ve said he deserved to be freed because of misconduct by the FBI during the prosecution of the case against him.

But Biden also said he was granting unconditional pardons to multiple members of his family, including his brother James Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden, his brother Frank Biden, his sister Valerie Biden Owens, and her husband John Owens.

open image in gallery American Indian activist Leonard Peltier speaks during an interview at the U.S. Penitentiary at Leavenworth, Kan., April 29, 1999 ( AP )

open image in gallery Indigenous rights activists take part in a rally in support of imprisoned Native American activist Leonard Peltier, at Lafayette Square across from the White House, in Washington, DC, on September 12, 2023 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Biden said they, along with the rest of his family, had been “subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me—the worst kind of partisan politics” during his term as president and lamented that he had “no reason to believe these attacks will end.”

“I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics. But baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families. Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances,” Biden said.

open image in gallery Valerie Biden and James Biden arrive to federal court, Monday, June 10, 2024, in Wilmington, Delaware ( AP )

He added that the pardons “should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense.”

Biden also announced he was pardoning a pair of Democratic politicians who’d found themselves in legal trouble in recent years, former Kentucky state legislator Gerald Lundergan and ex-Columbia, South Carolina city councilman Ernest Cromartie.

open image in gallery U.S. President Joe Biden presents Frank Butler with the Presidential Citizens Medal during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on January 02, 2025 in Washington, DC ( Getty Images )

Biden’s final pardons came just hours after he also granted pre-emptive pardons to Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley, and the members of Congress who served on the House committee that investigated the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, as well as police officers who testified before the panel and staff members who worked on the committee’s investigation.