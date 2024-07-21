Jump to content

Trump reacts to Biden 2024 exit, calling him ‘worst president’ and claims Harris will be easier to beat

Biden announced withdrawal from 2024 race in post on X on Sunday

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Sunday 21 July 2024 19:40
Biden announces he will ‘stand down’ from election to focus solely on Presidential duties

After Joe Biden announced on Sunday he will bow out of the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump claimed the Democrat will go “down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country” in an interview with CNN.

The Democrats have not yet named a replacement at the top of the ticket, but Trump told CNN he believes that Vice-President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden.

The former president elaborated in a post on Truth Social, arguing Biden “was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve.”

“We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly,” Trump added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

