Biden hit by fresh call to quit as Harris said to have ‘frustrated’ major donors on ‘mismanaged’ call: Live
Joe Manchin is now the fifth senator to call on Biden to drop out
Independent Senator Joe Manchin has called on President Joe Biden, who is currently self-isolating at his beach house in Delaware after contracting COVID-19, to bow out of the 2024 race.
The West Virginia lawmaker is the fifth senator to make a public appeal for Biden to step down. Now, 37 Democratic and Independent lawmakers have publicly called for the president to leave the race.
“I came to the decision with a heavy heart that it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation,” Manchin said on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris ran a call with 300 major donors on Friday night that left many “frustrated” and feeling the meeting was “mismanaged,” NBC News reports.
In the three weeks since his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, the 46th president has shrugged off ever-louder calls from within his own party to make way for a younger candidate to take on Trump in November.
Several influential Democrats, including Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, reportedly called on Biden to drop out in private.
While the president has repeated in interviews that he is going nowhere, Axios has reported that he could drop out as soon as this weekend.
Watch: Protesters outside White House call for Biden to ‘pass the torch’
Joe Manchin becomes latest senator to call for Biden to quit 2024 race
Senator Joe Manchin has become the third member of the Democratic caucus in the upper chamber to call on Joe Biden to step aside.
No longer officially a Democrat himself, Manchin is retiring at the end of this year rather than seek re-election. His seat in deep-red West Virginia is thought to be a likely pickup for Republicans, led by their nominee Jim Justice.
Despite leaving the party he was a member of for decades, Manchin continued to caucus with the Senate Democrats after registering as an independent this past May.
Joe Manchin becomes latest senator to call for Biden to quit 2024 race
West Virginia senator’s own retirement threatens to hand Senate to Republicans
AOC says many who want Joe Biden to drop out of race also want to remove Kamala Harris
New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on Instagram Live early on Friday morning to share her thoughts on Joe Biden’s floundering re-election campaign - and warning that many of those who want the President to drop out of the race, also want Vice President Kamala Harris off the ticket too.
“If you think that there is consensus among the people who want Joe Biden to leave ... that they will support, Vice President Harris, you would be mistaken,” she told viewers.
AOC says many who want Joe Biden off ticket also want to remove Kamala
‘A lot of them are not just interested in removing the president. They are interested in removing the whole ticket,’ congresswoman says
Democrat says he called for Biden to quit race after president failed to recognize him
Representative Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat, said he called for Joe Biden to drop out of the race saying the president had appeared to not recognize him.
Moulton was with the president at a D-Day event in Normandy, France last month. There, Biden “didn’t seem to recognize” him, the lawmaker wrote in a Friday op-ed for The Boston Globe.
“Of course, that can happen as anyone ages, but as I watched the disastrous debate a few weeks ago, I have to admit that what I saw in Normandy was part of a deeper problem,” Moulton wrote.
Dem says he called for Biden to quit race after president failed to recognize him
Seth Moulton is one of 35 Democrats to publicly call for the president to quit the 2024 race
Republicans are quietly pushing to defund transgender healthcare even for adults
Hundreds of thousands of transgender people could lose access to medical treatment or be forced to detransition under a little-known Republican effort to defund trans healthcare for both adults and children.
Since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives last January, GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill have quietly added a wave of amendments to “must-pass” government funding bills that would ban federal money from being used for gender transition procedures such as hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgery.
These riders vary widely in their scope and effect. Some target government health programs such as Medicare and Medicaid. Others would revoke insurance coverage for transgender government employees. Still others would bar federal funding for any institution that “promotes transgenderism.”
Republicans are quietly pushing to defund transgender healthcare even for adults
For a year and a half, GOP lawmakers have been stealthily adding amendements to government appropriations bills, which are key to funding major government departments, to ban any federal money being used for gender transition procedures. This will dramatically curtail trans people’s access to medical care — just like the Hyde Amendment restricted abortion access, write Io Dodds and Eric Garcia.
Biden chews over mounting calls for him to quit 2024 race as Pelosi said to be seeking to avoid Harris coronation
As President Joe Biden faces mounting pressure to drop out of the 2024 presidential race while isolating in Delaware with COVID-19, Nancy Pelosi is reportedly looking to prevent the vice president from automatically taking the nomination.
The California representative hopes to avoid Kamala Harris automatically becoming the Democratic candidate if Biden drops out, Politico and The New York Times report. Earlier this week, reports emerged that the influential Democrat told Biden privately he can’t beat Donald Trump in November.
Pelosi is not against a Harris-led ticket, according to the Times. Instead, Pelosi is advocating for an open nomination process at next month’s Democratic National Convention, arguing that Harris — or any other potential candidate — would be strengthened by earning the title, the Times reports.
Pelosi reportedly against Harris coronation as Biden faces mounting calls to quit
If president does drop out, the Democrats could hold an open convention to nominate a new ticket
Trump campaign is preparing to go to battle with Kamala Harris in 2024 campaign if Biden leaves: report
The Trump campaign is reportedly already planning for a potential battle with Kamala Harris if Joe Biden decides to drop out of the 2024 race.
That’s included drawing up attack ads, poll-testing Harris’s vulnerabilities on various issues, and compiling opposition research, two individuals briefed on the matter told The New York Times.
The Trump camp’s thinking is that if Biden drops out, Harris will be the most likely replacement, given that the Democrats wouldn’t want to alienate the Black voters in their base by sidelining the nation’s first Black vice-president, the individuals told the paper.
Trump is preparing to go to war with Kamala Harris in 2024 if Biden leaves: report
Majority of Democrats also believe current VP would be good nominee, according to recent poll
JD Vance roadblocked dozens of US diplomats while he obsessed over their views on gay rights
Before he was Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate, JD Vance was known, at least in the State Department, for grilling nominees with a questionnaire about LGBTQ+ rights, Pride flags, diversity and inclusion, and other so-called “woke” issues,” part of a series of holds he placed on Biden nominees that delayed the confirmation of more than 30 diplomats to senior positions until this April.
“The publics of many of our allies, and those countries we seek to build stronger relationships with, have traditional Christian, Jewish, Muslim, or Hindu moral values,” reads one section of the questionnaire, which was obtained by The Washington Post. “If confirmed, how would you explain to them what the United States’ promoting ‘human rights for LGBTQ people’ would look like in their country?”
JD Vance roadblocked dozens of US diplomats as he obsessed over views on gay rights
Questions from Ohio senator held up nominations for months
WATCH: JD Vance accuses Kamala Harris of doing nothing but ‘collect a check’
JD Vance accuses Kamala Harris of doing nothing but ‘collect a check’
Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance joined the former president on the campaign trail in Michigan on Saturday, 20 July. Vance accused Kamala Harris of accomplishing little during her time in the White House as Joe Biden’s vice president. “What the hell have you done other than collect a check?” Vance asked during his speech, prompting the audience to burst into applause. Trump introduced Vance as his vice president pick during the Republican National Convention last week, where he officially became the Republican presidential nominee.
Democrats hold ‘pass the torch’ rally outside White House
A group of Democrats held a ‘pass the torch’ rally outside the White House today, calling on President Joe Biden to drop out of the race.
“We only have less than 4 months to figure out how to win this election together,” one speaker said at the rally on Saturday afternoon. “And we can do it — matter of fact, we have to do it.”
Organizers called on attendees to make signs and posts with the slogans “#PassTheTorch” and “#DontRushLosing.”
“Pass the Torch is a newly formed network of activists, organizers, and voters committed to the belief that nothing matters as much as making sure Democrats have a ticket that can beat Donald Trump,” the organizers said.
