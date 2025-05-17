Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Audio of President Joe Biden’s 2023 interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur concerning the improper possession of classified documents has been released more than a year after his administration released transcripts.

The recordings, published by Axios, reveal the extent to which the 46th president, then 80, struggled to remember key details and dates, was prompted by his lawyers, and spoke in a halting, whispering voice, punctuated by long silences.

It sheds light on why the White House refused to release the recordings while he was still in office amid questions regarding his mental acuity, and also perhaps why Hur’s conclusion was that jurors in any trial that might arise over his possession of the documents in question would have viewed him as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

At the time, the White House hit back at Hur’s assessment of the president, insisting he was “sharp” and that any attacks on Biden were politically motivated — yet the special counsel comes across as respectful, and the tone of the interview is friendly and mostly appears relaxed.

The release of the audio comes ahead of the publication of a new book about a White House and presidential campaign hiding the decline of the president as he ran for another term in office. Original Sin by Axios’ Alex Thompson and CNN’s Jake Tapper will be released on Tuesday.

During the two three-hour sessions with Hur and his co-counsel Marc Kricknaum, Biden’s attorneys had to remind him of the year his son Beau died and the year that Donald Trump was elected president for the first time — 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Where the recordings add a new dimension to what is already known from the transcripts is the length of pauses and the slowly unfolding nature of some answers. Further emphasizing these silent moments from the president is the sound of a ticking clock in the background.

Nevertheless, Biden remains engaged despite memory lapses. At times, Axios notes, he cracks jokes and makes humorous asides, and throughout, he “sounded more like a nostalgic, grandfatherly storyteller than a potential defendant who could be accused of hoarding secret papers.”

Perhaps the upshot of the basis of the interview was that he had little recollection as to how or why he came to have classified documents in his possession after his two terms as vice president to President Barack Obama.

The timing of the interviews is also noteworthy. The first session took place on October 8, 2023, the day after Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza. In the aftermath of an international crisis that would go on to spark the conflict that continues to this day, Biden is slow, forgetful, and often veers off topic.

During the second session, the following day, October 9, the president sounds more engaged and vigorous, Axios notes.

More follows...