Biden impeachment: Live updates as House Republicans hold first hearing

House Republicans are holding their first impeachment hearing into President Joe Biden, making unsubstantiated allegations of bribery and corruption.

“The House Oversight and Accountability Committee has uncovered a mountain of evidence, revealing how Joe Biden abused his public office for his family's financial gain,” chair James Comer of Kentucky said as he opened the hearing on Thursday.

“For years, President Biden has lied to the American people about his knowledge of and participation in his family's corrupt business schemes, at least 10 times Joe Biden lied to the American people that he never spoke to his family about their business dealings,” he added.

The White House has dismissed the allegations and the impeachment proceedings as a baseless political stunt. Former President Donald Trump has pushed House Republicans to impeach Mr Biden as revenge for his two impeachments.

“He lied by telling the American people that there was an absolute wall between his official government duties and his personal life. Let's be clear. There was no wall. The door was wide open,” Mr Comer said on Thursday.