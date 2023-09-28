Biden impeachment: Live updates as House Republicans hold first hearing
Without providing solid evidence, Republicans are claiming Biden has lied about his financial gains
Related video: Gavin Newsom mocks Republicans over Biden impeachment inquiry
House Republicans are holding their first impeachment hearing into President Joe Biden, making unsubstantiated allegations of bribery and corruption.
The White House has dismissed the allegations and the impeachment proceedings as a baseless political stunt. Former President Donald Trump has pushed House Republicans to impeach Mr Biden as revenge for his two impeachments.
Top Democrat on panel says all that matters to GOP is what Trump wants
Mr Raskin said that “Speaker McCarthy’s invertebrate appeasement of the most fanatical elements of his conference now threatens the well-being of every American ... the Constitution is irrelevant to them. What counts is what Donald Trump wants”.
Raskin slams witness called by GOP: ‘Not one of them an eyewitness to a presidential crime of any kind'
Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin slammed the witnesses called by the Republicans on the panel.
“Not one of them an eyewitness to a presidential crime of any kind. Not one of them is a direct fact witness about any of the events related to Ukraine and Burisma,” he said.
Panel chairman claims ‘Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain'
“He lied by telling the American people that there was an absolute wall between his official government duties and his personal life. Let’s be clear. There was no wall. The door was wide open to those who purchased what a business associate described as the Biden brand,” Mr Comer said.
Legal observers have consistently said there’s not enough evidence to say that Mr Biden is guilty of corruption.
Mr Comer claimed that “evidence reveals that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke, dined, and developed relationships with his family's foreign business targets. These business targets include foreign oligarchs who sent millions of dollars to his family. It also includes a Chinese national who wired a quarter of a million dollars to his son”.
“Joe Biden also lied to the American people about his family making money in China. He continued to lie about it even when the House Oversight Committee uncovered bank wires, revealing how the Bidens’ received millions from a Chinese company with significant ties to Chinese intelligence and the Chinese Communist Party,” he added.
“Just this week, we uncovered two additional wires into Hunter Biden that originated in Beijing from Chinese nationals. This happened when Joe Biden was running for President of the United States and Joe Biden's home is listed as the beneficiary address,” he claimed. “Today, the House Oversight Committee has uncovered how the Bidens and their associates created over 20 shell companies, most of which were created when Joe Biden was vice president and raked in over $20 million between 2014 and 2019. We've also identified nine Biden family members who have participated in or benefited from these shady business schemes. What were the Biden's selling to make all this money?”
