AOC calls out GOP for presenting fake text image in Biden impeachment hearing

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has accused Republicans of presenting “fabricated” evidence during the first hearing on the impeachment inquiry of US President Joe Biden

The Democratic congresswoman said that a text message, presented at the hearing by Florida representative Byron Donalds and “insinuating an explosive allegation”, had been falsified.

Earlier in Thursday’s proceedings Mr Byron had presented a series of messages that he claimed were indications of Hunter Biden’s alleged illegal activities and that his father, the president, had benefited from them.

Addressing the House Oversight Committee, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said “critical context” from the exchange had been excluded which “changed the underlying meaning and allegation”.

She said: “Earlier today, one of our colleagues, the gentleman from Florida, presented up on the screen something that looked, appeared to be, a screenshot of a text message containing or insinuating an explosive allegation.

“That screenshot of what appeared to be a text message was a fabricated image.”

She continued: “I don’t know where it came from. I don’t know if it was the staff of the committee, but it was not the actual direct screenshot from that phone.

“Importantly, what was brought out from that fabricated image excluded critical context that changed the underlying meaning and allegation that was presented up on that screen, by this committee and by members of this committee.”

Ms Ocasio-Cortez requested that, going forward, members of the committee “elevate to the promise of our duties”.

“This is an embarrassment, to the time and people of this country,” she said.

“I would ask that the chair, and I would ask that this committee, elevate to the promise of our duties here and comport ourselves with the consistency and practice that is required of our seats and our duty and our oath.”