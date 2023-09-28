Member of Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday slammed Republicans for taking misogynist potshots at Jill Biden at the second of the GOP's primary debate.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie took a swipe at the first lady's status as a teacher at the debate, arguing that the public school system was run by "teachers unions in this country" instead of the public.

Dr Biden is a member of the National Education Association and vowed to continue her work as a community college professor.

"Right now, we have a president who is sleeping with a member of the teachers’ union, there is no chance that you can take the stranglehold away from the teachers’ union every day,” Mr Christie said on Wednesday.

His comment about Dr Biden was referenced later in the debate by former vice president Mike Pence – one of the eight Republican presidential hopefuls.

Mr Pence said: "Chris, you mentioned the president – my wife isn't a member of the teachers’ union, but I gotta admit I have been sleeping with a teacher for 38 years ... full disclosure." His wife, Karen, is a teacher.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez led the outrage against the attack on Dr Biden, saying: "It’s disgusting, misogynistic, and if Republicans want to continue pissing off an entire nation of women, please be my guest."

"We’ll see you at the ballot box," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It’s disgusting, misogynistic, and if Republicans want to continue pissing off an entire nation of women, please be my guest.



We’ll see you at the ballot box. 🗳️🔥 https://t.co/q3KZbo0bpt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 28, 2023

“Mike Pence mentioning sleeping with a teacher is just yikes,” political scientist Ryan Thompson said.

"Chris Christie needs to shut his f****** mouth and stop speaking disrespectfully about our first lady," said political strategist Jack Cocchiarella. "Dr Jill Biden has done more for America than Christie ever has."

Columnist David Rothkopf said: “Christie going after Jill Biden for being a representative of teachers unions that the president is sleeping with was ugly. Really a gutter framing.”