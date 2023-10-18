US sanctions ten Hamas figures and financiers as Biden meets with Israeli leaders

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The United States has imposed financial sanctions on a group of ten members and financiers of Hamas, including figures tied to a covert investment portfolio meant to benefit the militant group.

In a statement, the Treasury Department said the new sanctions were targeted at “ten key Hamas terrorist group members, operatives, and financial facilitators in Gaza and elsewhere including Sudan, Türkiye, Algeria, and Qatar” as part of a “a continuous effort by the United States to root out Hamas’s sources of revenue in the West Bank and Gaza and across the region ... in close coordination with regional partners and allies”.

Among those now subject to the US sanctions are two Hamas financiers based in the West Bank and Sudan, respectively: Musa Muhammad Salim Dudin and Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair.

Mr Dudin, a member of the group’s Political Bureau and Investment Office who has also participated in negotiations over Hamas prisoners, is alleged to have worked to conceal Hamas’ interest in sanctioned companies by transferring their ownership, and is also accused of working “directly” with another senior Hamas leader under sanctions, Yahya Ibrahim Hassan Sinwar.

Mr Hamza, based in Sudan, is accused of having “managed numerous companies in Hamas’s investment portfolio and was previously involved in the transfer of almost $20 million to Hamas”.

In a statement, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US was taking “swift and decisive action to target Hamas’s financiers and facilitators following its brutal and unconscionable massacre of Israeli civilians, including children”.

“We will continue to take all steps necessary to deny Hamas terrorists the ability to raise and use funds to carry out atrocities and terrorize the people of Israel. That includes by imposing sanctions and coordinating with allies and partners to track, freeze, and seize any Hamas-related assets in their jurisdictions,” she added.

The new sanctions were announced as President Joe Biden was in the midst of a visit to Tel Aviv and meeting with Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet.

The president’s trip came less than 24 hours after an explosion at a Gaza hospital killed at least 300, including many children.

Speaking alongside Mr Netanyahu, Mr Biden said “deeply saddened and outraged” by the explosion, which the Israeli Defence Forces say is the fault of a botched rocket attack by Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The president appeared to concur with the Israeli assessment in his comments to reporters.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you. But there’s a lot of people out there not sure, so we have to overcome a lot of things,” he said.