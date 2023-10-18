Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden has said that appears that the explosion at a Gaza hospital that left hundreds of civilians dead was done “by the other team” and not by Israel – as both sides dispute responsibility for the attack.

Speaking alongside the Israeli Prime Minister in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, Mr Biden said that he was “deeply outraged and saddened” by the incident.

“I’m deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday,” he said.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you. But there’s a lot of people out there not sure, so we have to overcome a lot of things,” he said.

The president’s commments come as Israel has blamed the Palestinian Islamic Jihad for the hospital attack.

Meanwhile, the PIJ has denied involvement and Hamas has blamed Israel.

The blast, which has killed hundreds of civilians, plunged Mr Biden’s visit into turmoil before he even set off from the White House.

In the wake of the attack, Mr Biden’s Middle East summit in Amman, Jordan, was abruptly cancelled with both King Abdullah and President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority pulling out.

The Biden administration has since tried to downplay the significance of the meetings being axed.

In a briefing with reporters on board Air Force One en route to Tel Aviv, NSC spokesperson John Kirby insisted that the cancellation was because President Abbas was holding three days of mourning.

Mr Kirby also said that Mr Biden would be asking “tough questions” of Mr Netanyahu – but “as a true friend”.

“He’ll be asking some tough questions. He’ll be asking them as a friend – as a true friend of Israel. But he will be asking some questions of them,” he said.

Biden and Netanyahu meet in Tel Aviv (AP)

Mr Biden arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday morning for a high-stakes wartime visit which cements the US’s strong show of support for Israel in its escalating war with Hamas.

The president touched down at around 11am local time where he was greeted by Mr Netanyahu on the tarmac, with the two allies embracing each other.

They then delivered brief remarks at a bilateral meeting, with the Israeli prime minister thanking Israel’s “friend” for its support and Mr Biden condemning Hamas’ attacks.

Mr Netanyahu likened the attacks by Hamas on Israel to “20 9/11s” as he spoke of the significance of the president’s wartime visit.

“I know you share our outrage on this,” he said, saying that this marks the first visit of an American president in Israel at a time of war.

Biden and Netanyahu hug on tarmac in Tel Aviv (REUTERS)

In total, 1,400 people have so far been killed in Hamas attacks on Israel, he said.

“This would be equivalent to 50,000 Americans in a single day,” he said. “That is 20 9/11s.”

Mr Biden doubled down on his administration’s support, vowing that “the US stands with Israel”.

“I want to be here today for a simple reason. I want the people of Israel, the people of the world to know the US stands with Israel,” he said.

“We had the secretary of state but I wanted to personally come to make that clear.”