✕ Close Biden departs for Israel as Gaza hospital hit by airstrike

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden is travelling to Israel for a high-stakes wartime visit amid the country’s escalating war with Hamas.

The president will touch down in Tel Aviv on Wednesday morning where he is expected to ask “tough questions” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after hundreds of civilians died in an explosion at a hospital in Gaza.

“He’ll be asking some tough questions. He’ll be asking them as a friend – as a true friend of Israel. But he will be asking some questions of them,” John Kirby, National Security Council spokesman, told reporters on Air Force One.

Israel has blamed the Palestinian Islamic Jihad for the hospital attack. The PIJ has denied involvement while Hamas has blamed Israel.

Following the incident, Mr Biden’s Middle East summit in Amman, Jordan, was cancelled with both King Abdullah and President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority pulling out.

During his visit to Israel, Mr Biden will “reaffirm [US] solidarity with Israel” while condemning Hamas and addressing the “humanitarian needs of all citizens in Gaza”, Mr Kirby said.

He is first expected to hold meetings with Mr Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and meet families of some of the hostages.