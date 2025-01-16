Biden farewell speech live updates: Biden calls for Constitutional amendment ending presidential immunity
President Joe Biden warned ‘oligarchy is taking shape in America’ during his final address from the Oval Office
President Joe Biden delivered his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening, calling for a Constitutional amendment ending presidential immunity.
“We need to amend the Constitution to make clear that no president is immune from crimes that he or she commits while in office,” Biden said.
The 46th president also warned of an “oligarchy” forming in the US.
“Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedom and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead,” Biden said.
This remark comes as Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, spent millions funding President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign and now appears to serve as a close adviser to the Republican.
The president is leaving office with a low approval rating — though higher than his predecessor and successor did.
Meanwhile, Pam Bondi and Marco Rubio, Donald Trump’s nominees for the next US attorney general and secretary of state respectively, led a group of his cabinet picks who attended Senate confirmation hearings on Wednesday.
Bondi was evasive about Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election. he also clashed with Democrats over the fate of January 6 rioters and whether she would refuse hypothetical orders from the incoming president.
Senator Rubio, once a bitter rival to the president-elect for the Republican presidential nomination, outlined his America-first vision of foreign policy during his opening remarks.
Biden ends decades of public service with thanks to family, VP Harris
President Joe Biden thanked Vice President Kamala Harris and his family as he ended the final public address of his presidency on Wednesday night.
“Let me close by stating my gratitude to so many people...Of course, to Kamala and her incredible partner. A historic vice president,” he said. “She and Doug have become like family. And to me, family is everything.”
“My deepest appreciation to our amazing First Lady, who is with me in the Oval today,” he added. “To our entire family: You’re the love of my life and the lives of my love.”
“After 50 years of public service, I give you my word that I still believe in the idea on which this nation stands.”
Biden slammed ‘dark money’ and calls for Supreme Court term limits in farewell speech
President Joe Biden criticized “dark money” and called for term limits for Supreme Court Justices in his farewell address, which ended moments ago.
“We need to get dark money, that’s that hidden funding behind too many campaign contributions, we need to get it out of our politics,” Biden said. “We need to enact an 18-year term limit, time in term...for the Supreme Court.”
Biden calls for amendment ending presidential immunity
President Joe Biden called for a new amendment to the Constitution to make it clear that “no president is immune from crimes that he or she commits while in office.”
The Supreme Court ruled this summer that former presidents have at least some immunity from prosecution for “official acts” carried out while in office.
“The system of separated powers designed by the Framers has always demanded an energetic, independent Executive,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote. “The President therefore may not be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers, and he is entitled, at a minimum, to a presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts.”
Biden warns ‘oligarchy is taking shape in America’
President Joe Biden warned an “oligarchy is taking shape in America” as he leaves office.
“Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedom and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead,” Biden said.
“We see the consequences all across America, and we’ve seen it before, more than a century ago, but the American people stood up to the robber barons back then and busted the trust,” he added.
Biden calls himself president ‘for all Americans'
President Joe Biden is cementing his legacy as the 46th president of the United States in his final farewell address.
“In the past four years, our democracy has held strong, and every day I’ve kept my commitment to be president for all Americans for one of the toughest periods in our nation’s history,” Biden said from the Oval Office.
“I’ve had a great partner and vice president, Kamala Harris,” he added.
President Biden begins farewell address
President Joe Biden has begun his farewell address.
“This will be my final address to you, the American people, from the Oval Office, from this desk as president,” he said.
Watch live from the White House:
Ahead of farewell address, Biden declares nation is ‘stronger, more prosperous, and more secure’
As he prepares to deliver an Oval Office address for the last time after a single term in the White House and a full half-century of service in the federal government, President Joe Biden declared Tuesday that America now stands “stronger, more prosperous, and more secure” than it was when he entered office amid the tumult of the COVID-19 pandemic four years ago.
Ahead of farewell address, Biden declares nation ‘stronger, more secure’
‘History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands,” Biden wrote in a heartfelt letter the day before his farewell address Wednesday night
How to watch Biden’s farewell address
President Joe Biden will give his farewell address from the White House at 8 p.m. Eastern Time this evening.
The White House will stream the event on YouTube, meaning anyone with a device can watch for free. You can also follow along here for live updates on Biden’s remarks from The Independent.
Major broadcast news networks including ABC, CBS, NBC and C-SPAN will also carry coverage of the speech this evening.
Trump voters will be ‘brutally scammed’ during his term, Nobel economist warns
A Nobel laureate is warning supporters of President-elect Donald Trump that they’ll feel as though they’ve been “scammed” once his second administration begins.
Trump voters will be ‘brutally scammed’ during his term, Nobel economist warns
The president-elect has vowed to impose tariffs on leading trading partners
Musk is being sued by the SEC over his Twitter takeover — what we know so far...
Elon Musk is being sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his 2022 Twitter takeover.
The agency alleges that the billionaire failed to disclose his ownership of Twitter stock in a timely manner, saving himself at least $150 million “at the expense of shareholders.”
Rhian Lubin reports.
Elon Musk is being sued by the SEC over his Twitter takeover. What we know
The Tesla CEO bought Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion and rebranded it as X
