Biden farewell speech live updates: Biden calls for Constitutional amendment ending presidential immunity

President Joe Biden delivered his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening, calling for a Constitutional amendment ending presidential immunity.

“We need to amend the Constitution to make clear that no president is immune from crimes that he or she commits while in office,” Biden said.

The 46th president also warned of an “oligarchy” forming in the US.

“Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedom and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead,” Biden said.

This remark comes as Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, spent millions funding President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign and now appears to serve as a close adviser to the Republican.

The president is leaving office with a low approval rating — though higher than his predecessor and successor did.

Meanwhile, Pam Bondi and Marco Rubio, Donald Trump’s nominees for the next US attorney general and secretary of state respectively, led a group of his cabinet picks who attended Senate confirmation hearings on Wednesday.

Bondi was evasive about Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election. he also clashed with Democrats over the fate of January 6 rioters and whether she would refuse hypothetical orders from the incoming president.

Senator Rubio, once a bitter rival to the president-elect for the Republican presidential nomination, outlined his America-first vision of foreign policy during his opening remarks.