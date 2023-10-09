President Joe Biden has been interviewed by Department of Justice prosecutors who’ve been looking into how documents with classification markings ended up at his Delaware homes and a Washington, DC office he used while out of government, the White House has said.

In a statement, White House spokesman Ian Sams said the “voluntary interview,” which started on Sunday and finished on Monday, was part of the probe being overseen by Robert Hur, the former Maryland US Attorney who was tasked with investigating the documents at locations linked to Mr Biden.

Mr Hur, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland this past January, has spent the last nine months interviewing various figures connected with Mr Biden’s term as vice president, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a former assistant, Kathy Chung.

Both Mr Blinken and Mr Chung played roles in packing Mr Biden’s office in late 2008 and early 2009 during the transition between the Obama administration and the Trump administration.

Mr Sams, the White House spokesperson, referred questions from The Independent to the Department of Justice while noting that Mr Biden and the White House have cooperated fully with Mr Hur’s efforts.

He added that the White House has “provided relevant updates publicly” while being “as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation”.

Thus far, the president is not understood to be a target of the investigation, but the fact that Mr Biden has been interviewed could be a strong signal that the probe is nearly complete.

Mr Hur, a Republican, has not charged anyone in connection with his nine-month investigation, but Attorney General Merrick Garland has suggested that the veteran prosecutor will submit a report that will eventually be made public.