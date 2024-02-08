In pictures: Classified documents found in Biden’s garage and home

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Special Counsel Robert Hur has released the findings of his investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

The investigation began in January 2023 after Mr Biden disclosed that his attorneys had found classified documents in the garage of his home in Delaware.

Among the material found at the president’s home and former office in Washington DC, more than 30 documents or notebooks contained classified information of some kind.

In his report, Mr Hur said that while Mr Biden willfully retained documents that contained sensitive information, he did not think he could be found guilty of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt and declined to bring charges.

However, the report contained fierce criticisms of Mr Biden, namely that his memory was poor and had “significant limitations”.

Mr Hur said the president failed to remember key dates and eras of his life including when he was vice president and when his son, Beau Biden, died.

The report also contained several photos of the documents – and where they were found around Mr Biden’s home and office.

Here are some of the images contained in the report:

1. Black notebooks containing sensitive information

Notebooks seized from Biden’s Delaware home office (DOJ)

2. Box containing a folder with information about Afghanistan

Circled box in garage where Afghanistan documents found (DOJ)

3. A filing cabinet located at the president’s home in Delaware that contained sensitive documents

File cabinet in Delaware home office (DOJ)

4. A box, found in Mr Biden’s garage, containing classified documents

Box found in garage of Biden’s home (DOJ)

5. A folder marked “Afganastan” by the president

A folder titled ‘Afganastan’ found among Biden’s belongings (DOJ)

6. The inside of a storage closet containing boxes of Senate documents, found in Mr Biden’s garage

Interior of Biden’s garage storage closet containing Senate documents (DOJ)

7. A box containing notes where classified documents were found at the Penn Biden Center