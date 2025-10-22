California gubernatorial candidate calls for a ‘gender neutral’ Olympics in 2028
California gubernatorial candidate Betty Yee has said she is open to the idea of a gender-neutral Olympics in a new interview.
In an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the Democratic candidate advocated for female transgender athletes being allowed to compete in the prestigious competition.
In a series of pointed questions, Morgan asked: "Would you have a gender-neutral Olympics—no male and female categories, just one event everyone can join?"
"I don’t think we’re going to get that tomorrow, but I think it’s a conversation worth having," Yee replied.
When pushed further about whether she wants to see a gender-neutral Olympics in LA, the gubernatorial candidate responded: “If the physicality of the sexes bears true to that—including with transgender people—yes, it should be gender-neutral. I don’t think we know enough.”
The latest Emerson College Polling survey of California voters taken in September finds Yee trailing the candidates with three percent of the vote. The group includes fellow Democrats Katie Porter, a former congresswoman, and former US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
Her candidacy comes after two terms served as state controller from 2015 to 2023. She also became vice-chair of the California Democratic Party in 2021.
Commenting more widely on the participation of transgender athletes in sports, Yee said: "Everyone is competing in a sport and they come with abilities and—perhaps there could be a different league for them, or we can look at ways not to exclude them.
"I’m not a sports expert, but— ... I think transgender female athletes are women athletes, and they should be able to compete."
Earlier this year, transgender activist Blossom Brown echoed the same sentiment on air with Morgan. When the conversation of a gender-neutral Olympics came up, she said, “I mean, why not?”
Her response was met with shock and sarcasm by the host, who said, “Congratulations, you excluded all women from winning medals. Well done.”
The 2028 Games were in headlines earlier this month when Donald Trump said he would consider changing the location of the Olympics from LA if he considered the city unsafe and unprepared.
He told US reporters: “If I thought LA was not going to be prepared properly, I would move it to another location.”
A spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in response to Trump’s comments: “The Olympic Games LA28 have the full support of the President of the United States, the Governor of California, and the Mayor of Los Angeles.
“All of them are being extremely helpful in the preparations for these Games. This is mirrored on the operational level of the administration. There are three years to go and we are confident that LA28 will be a great Olympic Games.”
