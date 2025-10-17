Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sprint icon Carl Lewis has unequivocally dismissed the controversial Enhanced Games, stating he does not believe the event, which permits performance-enhancing drugs, will achieve success.

The nine-time Olympic gold medallist expressed his reluctance to give the initiative further attention, despite its attraction of high-profile athletes such as American sprinter Fred Kerley and British swimmer Ben Proud.

The Enhanced Games has stirred traditional sports by allowing athletes to use banned substances to elicit 'superhuman' performances.

However, Lewis, who was in India as a brand ambassador, told Reuters: "I don't think it's going to be successful. I just don't think people want to abandon faith in things that are right just for the sake of performance.

“It's not just about competing. Sports is about doing the right thing."

The event has faced significant backlash, with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) condemning it as "dangerous and irresponsible."

open image in gallery Ben Proud has become the first British athlete to sign up for the Enhanced Games ( Peter Byrne/PA )

Athletes who have joined have also encountered criticism from fans and administrators.

Six-time world champion swimmer Kyle Chalmers notably turned down a "life-changing" sum to participate, he revealed last month. In a further development, the Enhanced Games has sued World Aquatics, USA Swimming, and WADA, alleging an illegal campaign to "crush" the event.

Lewis said it lacked "purpose and honour" and did not see it as a threat to the image or integrity of Olympic sports.

"I think we're giving it more legs than it deserves," he said.

Lewis felt athletics at the top level was financially attractive and its leading athletes were less likely to fall to the lure of the Enhanced Games.

"There will always be people who'd like to do their own thing their own way and have their own motivation. Some people will be in enhanced sports not because of sports but because they think they can make money," he added.

"The less oxygen we give to that subject and get that event, I think the more challenging it would be for them."

open image in gallery Carl Lewis' collection of Olympic gold medals includes one stripped from drug cheat Ben Johnson at the 1988 Seoul Games ( REUTERS )

The Enhanced Games have set their inaugural competition for May 2026 in Las Vegas, with athletics, swimming and weightlifting on the agenda.

Lewis' collection of Olympic gold medals includes one stripped from drug cheat Ben Johnson at the 1988 Seoul Games.

The American was unsurprisingly pithy about why he thinks the Enhanced Games is a non-starter.

"I don't think many athletes will compete," he said.

"I don't think any records will be broken because I don't think the event is going to happen because I don't think the money will be there because I don't think people would support it."