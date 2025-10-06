Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paramount Skydance has acquired the anti-woke digital media outlet The Free Press for $150 million and named the site’s “heterodox” founder Bari Weiss as CBS News’ editor-in-chief, the companies announced on Monday.

The move, which was in the works for months and had been deemed “imminent” in recent days, is just the latest shake-up at the Tiffany Network following the politically fraught merger between Paramount and Skydance Media this past summer, which saw Paramount’s former ownership pay President Donald Trump $16 million to settle a “meritless” lawsuit over a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris.

“Bari is a proven champion of independent, principled journalism, and I am confident her entrepreneurial drive and editorial vision will invigorate CBS News,” Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison said in a statement Monday. “We believe the majority of the country longs for news that is balanced and fact-based, and we want CBS to be their home.”

In a column announcing the move on Monday, Weiss — a former New York Times opinion editor and columnist — said the acquisition of The Free Press by Paramount was a “testament” to the site’s subscribers, asserting that the Substack-based outlet had married “the quality of the old world to the freedom of the new” and sought the truth.

“As of today, I am editor-in-chief of CBS News, working with new colleagues on the programs that have impacted American culture for generations—shows like 60 Minutes and Sunday Morning—and shaping how millions of Americans read, listen, watch, and, most importantly, understand the news in the 21st century,” she added.

Bari Weiss has been named the editor-in-chief of CBS News as Paramount has bought her digital outlet The Free Press. ( Getty )

She also noted that she and The Free Press would “help reshape a storied media organization” by helping guide CBS News “into a future that honors those great values that underpin The Free Press and the best of American journalism. And in doing so, to bring our mission to millions of people.”

She added: “What does this mean for CBS News? It means a redoubled commitment to great journalism. It means building on a storied legacy—and bringing that historic newsroom into 2025 and beyond. Most of all, it means working tirelessly to make sure CBS News is the most trusted news organization in the world.”

In a lengthy email to staff on Monday morning, which was reviewed by The Independent, Paramount Skydance chief David Ellison framed the purchase of The Free Press and the installation of its stridently pro-Israel founder as the network’s editorial leader as an effort to tamp down “partisan division and hostile disputes.” Instead, as Ellison wrote, this would help “find our way back to the ideals that shaped both our country and civilization itself: open exchange of ideas, vigorous yet respectful debate, and a genuine regard for the beliefs and traditions of others.”

Quoting the nation’s first president about the dangers of partisanship, Ellison said that the issue extends beyond politics and threatens “the fabric of our communities” as it reduces all conversations to “us vs. them,” adding that it prevents the growth of a society.

“I don’t pretend to have a solution to this challenge,” he continued. “But I do believe we each have a responsibility to do our part.”

With that lengthy preamble, Ellison announced to the newsroom that he was “excited” to share that Paramount had purchased The Free Press while boasting about its subscription numbers, which now top 170,000 paid subscribers. He also revealed that Weiss would indeed be named editor-in-chief, one of the media industry’s worst-kept secrets over the past few weeks.

“I’ve seen the Bari who you will get to know: a person of incredible energy, judgment, and perception for what will resonate with audiences,” he noted. “Working alongside our exceptionally talented colleagues at CBS News, she will help ensure that our reporting remains relevant, accessible, and — most importantly —trusted in this new era for American media.”

Ellison went on to say he was “confident” that CBS News and The Free Press would “make big strides and be at the forefront of a much-needed transformation in how news is gathered, reported and delivered,” adding that “we aim to do our part in helping rebuild a society where our chared humanity uites us, and where our differences become a source of strength rather than division.”

Although the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, sources confirmed to Axios that the acquisition was valued at roughly $150 million in stock and cash, a figure originally reported by Puck’s Dylan Byers last month.

Additionally, in something of an unsusual arrangement, Weiss will report directly to Ellison, and not to CBS News President Tom Cibrowski or Paramount’s media chief George Cheeks. She is expected to serve alongside Cibrowski, who was only recently hired for his role following the exit of former CBS News head Wendy McMahon.

