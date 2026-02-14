New poll says Bad Bunny represents America better than Donald Trump - after president’s Super Bowl rage
About 44 percent of U.S. adults said they approved of Bad Bunny’s historic Super Bowl halftime performance
A new poll reveals more than 40 percent of U.S. adults believe Super Bowl halftime show headliner Bad Bunny represents America better than the U.S. president.
When asked who “better represents America,” 42 percent of U.S. adults surveyed selected Bad Bunny, while 39 percent chose President Donald Trump, according to a Yahoo/YouGov poll conducted after the Super Bowl. This comes after Trump labeled Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance “one of the worst, EVER!”
Last Sunday, more than 128 million people tuned in to watch Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, make history as the first Super Bowl halftime headliner to perform primarily in Spanish.
Despite the backlash from Trump and other conservatives, about 44 percent of U.S. adults said they approved of Bad Bunny’s performance, according to the survey. Meanwhile, about 35 percent said they disapproved and 21 percent said they weren’t sure.
The opinion of Bad Bunny is also party-dependent, according to the poll, which was carried out between February 9-12 and included 1,700 Americans across the political spectrum. Among Democrats, 78 percent see Bad Bunny favorably, compared to just 12 percent of Republicans.
Bad Bunny’s set celebrated his heritage and all countries of the Americas with scenes showing Puerto Rico life, a display of flags and even a wedding, as he was joined by surprise guests like Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.
The 31-year-old artist performed a selection of his biggest hits, including "Tití Me Preguntó" and "DtMF.” During his performance, a message was displayed across a large screen in the stadium: "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."
When organizers announced Bad Bunny, an outspoken critic of Trump, would be headlining the halftime show, many conservatives were quick to push back. Turning Point USA, a conservative advocacy organization, even announced its own “All-American Halftime Show” to protest Bad Bunny’s performance.
Kid Rock headlined that concert, which was streamed online at the same time as Bad Bunny’s show. An estimated 6.1 million concurrent viewers watched Turning Point USA’s YouTube livestream, according to The Athletic.
Trump slammed Bad Bunny’s performance in a Truth Social post, but made no mention of Turning Point USA’s alternative event.
“It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump wrote. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”
The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.
