Ashley St Clair slams ‘gold digger’ in latest post amid Elon Musk baby drama

The reported mother of Elon Musk’s 13th child attempted slated Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in her latest social media post by using a slur that many may have been directing at her in recent days.

As officials from Donald Trump's administration and members of Vladimir Putin’s delegation met in Saudi Arabia today to discuss ending Russia’s war in Ukraine with that country’s president notably absent, Ashley St. Clair’s post continued to spread on X.

St. Clair, 26, is currently embroiled in a scandal with Musk after she alleged he was the father to her five-month-old baby during an interview Saturday.

The MAGA activist later took to X on Sunday, to commentate on Zelensky after he reportedly rejected a U.S. bid that sought to claim roughly 50 percent of the rights to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals while also refusing to accept any peace agreement that his government was not involved in negotiating.

Despite announcing that she would be “logging off for a while” to spend time with her family, she wrote “can u believe the nerve of this gold digger” above a picture of Zelenskyy.

open image in gallery The MAGA influencer tried to slam Zelenskyy after he rejected a U.S. minerals deal and refused to accept any peace deal that Kyiv was excluded from ( Ashley St. Clair/X )

Users were hasty to fire back at the ultra-conservative writer, as one anti-MAGA Republican account responded with: “I’ll take this as Elon still hasn't returned your calls.”

St. Clair apparent opinion on the Ukrainian leadership echoes Trump’s rhetoric as he has been openly critical of the funding and arms delivered to the war-torn nation under the previous administration.

“Who is the gold digger again? Looked in the mirror lately, Ms I want to have Elon’s baby???”, scoffed tennis legend Martin Navratilova.

Amid the drama, Emma-Jo Morris, the former deputy politics editor at The New York Post revealed that St. Clair felt “jilted and terrified” after being shunned by Elon Musk when the reports of their infant son emerged.

Morris also said that her announcement was not simply a “Meghan Markle-esque plea for attention.”

Trump is frantically pushing for a peace deal, as he continued to claim to have facilitated the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 19 – ending a 15-month conflict – despite former president Joe Biden setting the truce in motion during his final Oval address.

Thus, the plan to hold swift negotiations on Russia-Ukraine has stirred up an air of mass unease for the critical details of how Ukraine is set to survive, secure its borders, and be compensated for Russia’s illegal invasion, hang in the balance.

But Zelenskyy, who remains adamant that Ukraine cannot accept a deal without being given a seat at the negotiating table, has also asserted that Ukraine may not survive without the support of the U.S.

When the news of Trump’s talk with Putin emerged, Zelenskyy told NBC News during an interview “we will have low chance – low chance to survive without [the] support of the United States.”

Therefore, the fate of Ukraine and Russia lingers as the world awaits the outcome of crucial discussions in Saudi Arabia this week – a result that the satire of Musk and St. Clair will thankfully have zero bearing on.