Arizona Republicans block repeal of 1864 abortion ban for second time

Arizona statehouse Republicans blocked an effort on Wednesday to repeal an 1864 abortion ban for the second time.

The block of the repeal comes despite several major Republicans in and out of the state, such as former President Donald Trump, having called for a more moderate solution. The first repeal effort was blocked last week.

Many voters, including some who back the Republicans, see the law as antiquated and an extreme effort to restrict the rights of women.

But the Republican Speaker of the Arizona statehouse, Ben Toma, said on Wednesday that “The last thing we should be doing today is rushing a bill through the legislative process to repeal a law that has been enacted and reaffirmed by the Legislature several times,” according to The New York Times.

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled last week to uphold the abortion ban – a repeal by the legislature would mean that Arizona would return to a ban after 15 weeks. The current ban only allows abortions to save the life of the mother. Doctors facing prosecution for performing abortions could be fined or sent to prison for between two and five years.

Top Republicans, such as Mr Trump and failed 2022 gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, who’s now running for the US Senate, pushed for the legislature to take action to revert the ban.

When Democratic State Representative Stephanie Stahl Hamilton brought forward a bill to repeal the ban on Wednesday, the Republicans blocked it on procedural grounds.

While Republicans blocked the procedural vote that would have seen Ms Hamilton’s bill fast-tracked, they allowed a vote on whether the action to block was correct, the Arizona Republic noted.

The Republicans only have a one-seat majority in the lower chamber in the state, meaning that only two Republicans would have had to join the Democrats for the repeal to move forward.

Before the vote, two Republicans had signalled that they would vote for a repeal. But only one, State Representative Matt Gress voted with the Democrats to say that Republicans had been wrong to block Ms Hamilton’s motion. The 30-30 vote allowed Republicans to block the repeal.

Democratic Minnesota Senator Tina Smith wrote on X: “When people show you who they are, believe them. Republicans in Arizona just voted to keep their 1864 abortion ban because they think they know better than women whose lives and stories they’ll never know.”

Historian Aaron Astor added: “So it turns out Republican legislators in Arizona don’t want to repeal the 1864 territorial era abortion ban. I guess it will be up to the electorate in November to express itself directly. The result is likely going to be that the 15-week law will be superseded in the end too.”

More follows...