Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple shares sank following President Donald Trump’s threat to slap the company with a hefty 25 percent tariff on all products unless iPhones are made in the U.S.

The tech giant saw shares fall 3.5 percent in futures but it bounced back 2.8 percent in early trading following the president’s threat against the company in a Truth Social post Friday morning.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s [sic] that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else,” he said. “If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S.”

Cook, Apple’s CEO, said the company was looking to move iPhone manufacturing from China to India following the president’s tariff war with the world’s second-largest economy, which has not gone down well with Trump.

He called Cook out during last week’s trip to the Middle East. “I had a little problem with Tim Cook,” Trump said in Qatar. “I said to him, ‘Tim, you’re my friend. I treated you very good. You’re coming in with $500 billion.’ But now I hear you’re building all over India. I don’t want you building in India.’”

Trump also threatened a 50 percent tax on all imports from the European Union and claimed the organization’s “primary purpose” has been “taking advantage of the United States.”

“Our discussions with them are going nowhere!” he fumed on Truth Social Friday. “Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025. There is no Tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States.”

This is a breaking story, more follows