President Donald Trump imposed a "straight" 50 percent tariff on goods from the European Union, a move that could have a massive impact on American consumers.

The president accused the 27-member bloc of forming “for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE,” he wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday morning. Last year, the U.S. imported $605 billion from the E.U. while the E.U. imported $370 billion from the U.S., leading to a $235 billion trade deficit.

Now, Trump announced a 50 percent tariff, noting the U.S.'s discussions with the E.U. are “going nowhere.” The new sweeping levies are set to take effect on June 1.

The announcement follows Trump’s 10 percent “reciprocal” tariffs for 90 days on the 27 nations in April. EU officials have not yet commented on the latest tariff threat.

From French wine to Swiss chocolates, here is a look at some popular products that could soon become more expensive under Trump’s E.U. tariffs:

open image in gallery Americans may want to soon say ‘au revoir’ to some of their favorite products imported from Europe as they could soon become more expensive due to Trump’s new tariff policy. ( AP )

Pharmaceutical products

The blanket tariff policy could mean that popular treatments — such as weight-loss drug Ozempic, blood thinner Eliqui and the HPV vaccine Gardasil — that are largely manufactured in Europe could be caught in the crosshairs of Trump’s trade war.

Last year, the U.S. spent $127 billion on pharmaceutical products imported from the E.U., according to U.S. International Trade Commission data.

Cars

Americans hoping to buy from German car manufacturers, including Volkswagen, Mercedes, and Audi, could soon be hit with higher price tags. It’s unclear if the 50 percent tariff would replace or be in addition to the 25 percent levy Trump has already announced on cars outside of America.

Volkswagen’s 2025 Jetta Compact Sedan retails for $22,495. If the new 5o percent tax takes effect, Americans could see that figure rise as high as $33,742.

open image in gallery Cars, including those made in Germany, could soon become much more expensive in America due to Trump’s new tariff policy ( EPA )

Steel

The U.S. imports billions of dollars in steel each year from the 27-member bloc. Trump already imposed a 25 percent levy on all steel imports. It’s not immediately clear if that means the U.S. will put a 75 percent tax on steel imported from the E.U.

French wine

Some French wine lovers may soon want to say “au revoir” to their favorite products. Many wines are imported from France and could get more expensive.

A $55 of Veuve Clicquot, which makes its champagne in Reims, France, could soon go for $82 stateside - if makes pass the full cost of the tariff on to consumers.

open image in gallery Champagne imported from France could soon get even pricier ( REUTERS )

Hermes bags

American consumers could soon see an uptick in prices in French designer brands, like Hermes. For example, the Hermes Lindy mini touch bag which currently sells for $13,100 could soon cost $19,650 - if the buy foots the tariff bill.

Perfumes

Smelling fresh could soon cost even more. Perfumes and essential oils are commonly imported products from the E.U. Perfumes are already expensive, but soon a $95 bottle of “Grain de Soleil” from France-based perfume house Fragonard could cost $142 for Americans.

Aircraft

Aerospace giant Airbus has a massive factory in Toulouse, France. The aircraft maker’s CEO has previously warned that if tariffs disrupt imports, Airbus would prioritize customers other than U.S.-based companies, such as American Airlines and Delta.

"We have a large demand from the rest of the world, so [if] we face very significant difficulties to deliver to the U.S., we can also adapt by bringing forward deliveries to other customers which are very eager to get planes,” Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury told CNBC in February after Trump’s initial tariff threat.

open image in gallery An Airbus A330 is pictured on its final assembly line at Airbus headquarters in Colomiers, near Toulouse, France. The company has already warned that if tariffs impact imports, the company would prioritize non-U.S. customers. ( REUTERS )

Swiss chocolates

Swiss chocolates account for part of the $1 billion in cocoa products that the U.S. imports from the E.U., data shows. The chocolatier Läderach, which has stores across the U.S., produces all of its chocolate in Switzerland.

Under the new tariffs, a 15-piece box of chocolates that goes for $35 could soon retail for a whopping $52 - making Valentine’s Day even more expensive.