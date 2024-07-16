Support truly

Model and TV personality Amber Rose claimed that the media “lied to us” about Donald Trump as she took to the stage at the Republican National Convention to endorse the former president and reveal how she has shifted her support to the Trump camp.

Rose, former girlfriend of Kanye West, spoke on day one of the convention on Monday, not long after Trump arrived to a raucous welcome with a bandage on his ear after surviving an assassination attempt at the weekend and just hours after he announced Ohio Senator JD Vance as his vice presidential pick.

“I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president of the United States,” the mother-of-two said on stage at the Milwaukee, Wisconsin event.

While she is “no politician,” she said that she does “care about the truth, and the truth is that the media has lied to us about Donald Trump.”

“I know this because, for a long time, I believed those lies,” she said, as the camera panned to a grinning Trump in the crowd.

Rose explained that she was previously critical of Trump saying that she had “believed the left-wing propaganda that Donald Trump was a racist” and was shocked when her father had previously told her he was going to vote for him.

However, her opinion started to shift when she watched “all the rallies” and started to meet so many of his “red hat-wearing supporters”.

Amber Rose speaks on day one of the Republican National Convention, stating that the media has ‘lied’ about Donald Trump ( Getty Images )

“I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay or straight. It’s all love,” Rose said. “And that’s when it hit me: These are my people. This is where I belong.”

After letting go of her “fear of judgment” and being “attacked by the left,” the TV personality said that is when she decided to also don the “red hat” too.

After reciting an anecdote about meeting “kind and generous and funny as hell “ Trump and “gracious and smart” former first lady Melania for the first time, she said she came to believe that the economy was not as bad under Trump as it is today.

“When you go to the store to buy food for your family, you’re shocked; when you fill up your gas tank, you’re p***ed, I know I am, and when you turn on the news, you are just exhausted, inflation is out of control,” Rose said.

Amber Rose speaks at the RNC as Donald Trump watches on from the audience ( REUTERS )

“And you know in your heart, it is not like this under Donald Trump,” she added.

Nearing the end of her on-stage address, Rose went on to say: “The left told me to hate Trump and, even worse, to hate the other side — the people who support him. When you cut through the lies, you realize the truth: American families were better when Donald Trump was president. We were safer, wealthier, and stronger.”

Rose’s glowing endorsement for Trump comes after she has previously publicly criticized the former president.

In 2016, Rose called Trump a “f****** idiot,” tellingThe Cut that she “really hope[s] he’s not president.”

Rose declared ‘this is where I belong’ as she addressed Republican supporters at the RNC on Monday ( REUTERS )

However, in May this year, she announced that she would endorse Trump in the 2024 presidential election, posting a picture of herself with the former president and Melania on Instagram.

Rose’s endorsement comes despite her being an active campaigner against sexual violence, spearheading the Los Angeles “SlutWalk” — a feminist movement against slut-shaming and sexual assault.

In May 2023, a jury found Trump liable for the sexual abuse of writer E Jean Carroll in 1996.

Donald Trump, with a bandaged ear, and JD Vance appear on the first day of the Republican National Convention ( Getty Images )

Trump made his first public appearance since the assassination attempt at the RNC on Monday night, entering the auditorium with a bandaged ear and shaking the hand of far-right media personality Tucker Carlson and other MAGA supporters.

He stood beside Vance, Carlson, House Speaker Mike Johnson and congressman Byron Donalds as the crowd chanted “USA” and gave him a standing ovation.

The arena rang out with chants of “fight, fight, fight,” echoing Trump’s words to his supporters in the moments after he was shot during a campaign rally on Saturday.