The White House claimed on Tuesday that Amazon was acting in a “hostile and political” manner by choosing to display how much President Donald Trump’s tariffs would increase the cost of imported goods.

With consumers’ concerns growing about the impact of tariffs on costs, the e-commerce giant has decided to display the amount Trump’s aggressive policy will add to the price of products on its website, Punchbowl News reported on Tuesday.

While it may help consumers understand where the costs are coming from, it has angered Trump, a recent ally of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

“This is a hostile and political act by Amazon,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday morning after speaking with the president. “Why didn’t Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?” Leavitt added.

open image in gallery Leavitt pointed to a December 2021 Reuters report that claimed Amazon had ‘partnered’ with a Chinese propaganda arm to emphasize her point that the company was political ( AFP via Getty Images )

Leavitt claimed the news was “not a surprise” and pointed to a December 2021 Reuters report, which she described as “recently reported,” which said Amazon “partnered with a China propaganda arm.”

“So this is another reason why Americans should buy American,” Leavitt added.

At the time of that reporting, Amazon insisted it adhered to all laws and regulations in the countries in which it operates, including China.

A spokesperson for Amazon told The Washington Post: “The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store has considered listing import charges on certain products. This was never a consideration for the main Amazon site and nothing has been implemented on any Amazon properties.”

Since winning the election in November, Bezos appeared to be cozying up to Trump, giving his inaugural fund $1 million, attending Trump’s inauguration and re-directing the editorial section of The Washington Post to focus on defending personal liberties and free markets.

As recently as this week, Trump had touted that Bezos and other billionaire allies “have been great.”

But Amazon’s decisions to be transparent about pricing as a result of Trump’s widely unpopular tariffs may have soured the relationship.

open image in gallery Bezos, the founder of Amazon, attended Trump’s inauguration in January, signaling the two had developed a friendlier relationship ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

The White House Press Secretary declined to comment on Bezos’s current relationship with Trump but maintained that the company’s decision was “hostile and political.”

Amazon is among the large retailers bracing for the impact of tariffs. Trump’s 145 percent tariffs on China are expected to hurt the independent retailers who rely on imports. Approximately 60 percent of Amazon’s sales come from those smaller retailers.

Already, some sellers have backed out, or are reluctant to participate in, Amazon’s “Prime Day,” Reuters reported this week.

Trump has said he is in talks with China to ease some of the tariffs, but so far, no negotiations or announcement have been made.

The Independent has reached out to Amazon for comment.