Ex-Trump official reveals what she saw of Project 2025 plans before leaving office

A former Trump administration official is warning Americans that some of the most dramatic changes in the right-wing policy plan, titled Project 2025, are “ready to go”, and has claimed that she saw an executive order firsthand.

Project 2025 is a presidential transition project spearheaded by the right-wing think tank, The Heritage Foundation, and involving former Trump administration officials.

On Thursday, Alyssa Farah Griffin, former Trump White House communications director, told CNN that there is a real possibility the former president would replace civil servants with political loyalists should he be re-elected in November. The proposal is a key element of Project 2025.

“I saw the actual executive order, at the end of the last administration, ready to go that would re-make every civil servant into a political appointee and a loyalist to Trump,” Griffin said on Thursday.

“So it’s a very, very scary thing that’s actionable and ready to go by Donald Trump,” she added.

One of the key elements of Project 2025 is prioritizing putting loyalists into powerful government positions over those best suited for the roles.

It’s one part of the project’s overall goal to expand executive authority, and weaken the checks and balances of the federal government. Removing civil servants and replacing them with loyalists would make it easier for a president to consolidate power, allowing him to make changes without challenges.

“The Dr Fauci’s of the world would be replaced with whatever loyalist he puts into those positions,” Griffin explained.

Some of the other policies proposed in Project 2025 include abolishing the Department of Education; drastically cutting funding to renewable energy projects; withdrawing the abortion pill from the market; ending diversity and inclusion programs in schools; and imposing harsh immigration laws.

Kevin Roberts, the president of The Heritage Foundation, said the implementation of the plan was “the process of the second American Revolution” earlier this month.

“Which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be,” he added, cryptically.

Trump has attempted to distance himself from Project 2025, amid growing negative attention on the controversial proposals. He and his campaign have maintained that Agenda 47 is his plan and platform.

The former president wrote on Truth Social last week that he knows “nothing about Project 2025” and has “no idea who is behind it.”

However, many former Trump administration officials are closely tied to the project. This includes former aide John McEntee; former chief of staff for the Office of Personnel Management Paul Dans; and former director of the Office of Management and Budget Russ Vought. Stephen Miller, a former Trump advisor, has also appeared in an advertisement for Project 2025.

“People deeply connected to Donald Trump were part of this,” Griffin said.