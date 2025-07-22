‘Politically motivated’ Alina Habba being pushed out by NJ judges who take rare step to appoint own candidate for top prosecutor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Jersey’s federal trial judges have voted to block Donald Trump’s personal attorney Alina Habba from serving as the state’s top prosecutor — and named their own nominee to replace her.

Habba’s 120-day interim appointment as acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey is coming to an end following Trump’s nomination in March. She has yet to have any confirmation hearings in the Senate, and the state’s two Democratic senators have effectively denied her from having one.

In a rare move, the state’s district court judges named Habba’s first assistant Desiree Leigh Grace as her successor, according to Tuesday’s standing order, which was signed by the district’s chief judge Renee Marie Bumb.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche accused the judges of “trying to force” her out of the job.

“Their rush reveals what this was always about: a left-wing agenda, not the rule of law,” said Blanche, another of Trump’s former defense attorneys. “When judges act like activists, they undermine confidence in our justice system. Alina is President Trump’s choice to lead — and no partisan bench can override that.”

Federal judges in New Jersey have blocked Trump's former personal attorney Alina Habba from serving as U.S. attorney in the state

The White House appears willing to put up a fight to keep Habba in place.

“President Trump has full confidence in Alina Habba, whose work as acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey has made the Garden State and the nation safer,” White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said in a statement to The Independent. “The Trump Administration looks forward to her final confirmation in the U.S. Senate and will work tirelessly to ensure the people of New Jersey are well represented.”

Habba defended Trump last year during his blockbuster fraud trial and defamation lawsuits brought by E. Jean Carroll, all of which Trump lost. She then briefly served as “counselor to the president” before Trump named her as U.S. attorney in her home state.

She was sworn into office on March 28, which means there are just days left on her 120-day interim term.

Blanche said her term expires at midnight Friday. The judges’ order takes effect Tuesday, or after Habba leaves office, whichever is later.

Trump nominated her for a full term on July 1, but the state’s Democratic Senators Cory Booker and Andy Kim derailed any chance of a confirmation hearing by issuing a withering statement kneecapping her credibility. Nominees typically need approval from home state senators, and Habba would also likely face hurdles securing votes from skeptical Republicans.

Habba was on the legal team defending Trump in a blockbuster civil fraud case against the president and his real estate empire. He lost the case and owes roughly half a billion dollars, with interest, to the state of New York

In a joint statement following her nomination, the senators said she “does not meet the standard to serve” and accused her of pursuing “frivolous and politically motivated” prosecutions within her limited time in office.

In her first two months in office, Habba brought controversial charges against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Rep. LaMonica McIver, both Democrats, following a scrum with federal agents at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in the state.

The mayor was charged with trespassing, but Habba announced on May 19 that she was dropping the case “for the sake of moving forward.” A judge later reprimanded Habba for her “embarrassing retraction.”

Baraka’s “hasty arrest”, followed by Habba’s dismissal of the charges two weeks later, “suggests a worrying misstep by your office,” Magistrate Judge Andre Espinosa said during a hearing that month. The mayor later sued Habba for malicious prosecution.

McIver, meanwhile, has been accused of assaulting law enforcement, which she has strenuously denied.

Criminal charges against a sitting member of Congress appeared to escalate threats from the Trump administration under an emboldened Department of Justice to target his political enemies.

Trump, whose administration wields unprecedented influence over the Justice Department, could still act to preserve his pick.

The president has the power to appoint Habba as a “special attorney to the attorney general,” a move that could keep her on the job for another two years without any typical review or Senate vote on her qualifications.

Federal judges had similarly tried to stop John Sarcone from continuing on as U.S. attorney in upstate New York when Trump named him as a “special attorney to the attorney general” to keep him in place.

The president also could fire Grace and install another pick, which would likely ignite yet another legal firestorm as Democratic officials and lawyers intensify their scrutiny into Trump’s increasingly deferential Justice Department.

Habba, speaking at Trump's campaign rally in Madison Square Garden in 2024, is among the president's former defense attorneys appointed to top roles with the Justice Department

Trump has already appointed several of his former defense attorneys in top roles at the agency serving under Attorney General Pam Bondi, another Trump loyalist. John Sauer, who successfully argued for Trump’s “immunity” from criminal prosecution at the Supreme Court, was appointed U.S. solicitor general, the nation’s top attorney.

Todd Blanche, who represented Trump in his hush-money trial and federal criminal indictments, is serving as deputy attorney general under Bondi.

Trump’s other criminal defense attorney Emil Bove, who worked alongside Blanche on the hush-money case, is currently a principal associate deputy attorney general.

The president has nominated Bove to serve a life term as an appeals court judge for a district that spans New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Last week, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee referred his nomination to the full Senate for a vote. All Democrats on the committee walked out in protest.

The Independent has requested comment from the White House and Habba’s office.