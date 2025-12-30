Alex Jones trolled for ignoring Epstein files with Labubu post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is being ridiculed online for posing with a Labubu on social media rather than addressing the Department of Justice’s bombshell release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

After a long career of entertaining fantasies and speculation about the allegedly sinister private practices of wealthy global elites, Jones has been conspicuously quiet about the deluge of material concerning the late pedophile released by the DOJ this month.

In a video posted to X on Sunday, the InfoWars host neglected to address the latest Epstein disclosures and instead posed with the zeitgeisty children’s toy perched on his knee.

“I don’t always hang out on Christmas Eve or New Year’s with my Labubu, but when I do, I hang out with this little particular guy right here,” he declared.

Patting the creature affectionately on the belly, Jones continued: “He’s not a Democrat, he’s not a Republican. He’s a populist, he’s a freedom fighter, he’s a libertarian. He believes in Team Humanity. And, well, he likes InfoWars, Alex Jones and Elon Musk, but most importantly, he likes six-seven.”

open image in gallery Alex Jones poses with a Labubu in a Christmas video for his followers on X, rather than address the Epstein files ( Real Alex Jones/X )

He then proceeded to hold up the Labubu and chant “Six-seven, baby!” in reference to the popular TikTok catchphrase.

“Imagine spending decades saying the government is controlled by pedophiles but because it turns out it’s your buddy you have to post whatever the f*** this is,” wrote gun control activist David Hogg in just one of numerous scornful reactions to the video, many of which Jones responded to good-humoredly.

“Labubu’s contain the souls of children killed during China’s one child policy,” another user replied, inviting the response: “Yes. It’s the Democrats spirit animal..”

Another person reacted with an AI meme of Jones as a dog being led around by far-right activist Laura Loomer riding a tricycle before another asked him: “Now you’re promoting satanic dolls?”

“It’s called a joke my 21 year old daughter came up with,” he answered, finally appearing to lose patience with the negativity.

open image in gallery A new image of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell released by the DOJ last week ( DOJ )

Jones has certainly been interested in the Epstein case in the past, reacting with dismay in July after the FBI and DOJ put out a joint memo saying that there was no “client list” belonging to the billionaire, which many had hoped would be unearthed and used to expose the powerful people who had taken advantage of his sex trafficking network.

“This is very, very painful and nauseating – I [am] actually physically nauseated, in the last three hours since I got up,” Jones said in a video shot on a dashboard camera.

“This is an unmitigated disaster. I don’t know how they got [President Donald Trump] and the DOJ to do this because the public is not buying it. No one, no one is buying it… By coming in and being part of the cover-up, the Trump administration has… become part of it.”

He continued: “I just really need the Trump administration to succeed, and to save this country, and they’re doing so much good. And then for them to do something like this tears my guts out.”

In August, he took Trump to task for dismissing the revived interest in Epstein – brought about, at least in part, by the memo – as “bulls***.”

open image in gallery Outgoing Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed the President Donald Trump wanted to withhold the files on Epstein to protect his friends ( Getty )

“Trump’s disastrous handling of the Epstein firestorm last month was starting to die down and now he has let the corporate media bait him into re-launching a new Streisand effect,” Jones said, referring to the phenomenon through which a public figure’s attempt to suppress information only succeeds in drawing more attention to it.

By November, however, when Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a tranche of damaging emails subpoenaed from Epstein’s estate, his site InfoWars was back on the president’s side, declaring in a headline: “Congress Releases Cherry-Picked Emails From Epstein Files To Falsely Incriminate Trump In Sexual Abuse Of Young Girls!”

While Jones has not said anything about references to Trump in the newly released DOJ files, which do not imply any wrongdoing by the president, another influential voice on the right has been much more critical.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is resigning in January, having fallen out with Trump, alleged in an interview with The New York Times on Monday that the president had yelled at her about her support for the release of the Epstein files earlier this year and said he was opposed to their publication because “My friends will get hurt.”