Earthquake of 6.0 magnitude rocks Alaska early on Thanksgiving morning
No deaths were immediately reported
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Alaska early Thanksgiving morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake struck just after 8 a.m. local time in Susitna, about 37 miles northwest of Anchorage. There were no immediate reports of significant damage or deaths, according to ABC News.
The National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami is not expected following the quake.
The USGS has reported a 28 percent chance of “one or more aftershocks that are larger than magnitude 5” within the next week.
Alaska sees more earthquakes than any other U.S. region, and is one of the most seismically active areas in the world, according to the Alaska Seismic Hazards Safety Commission.
Thursday’s earthquake marked the largest in the south-central Alaska region since 2021, when a 6.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded near the town of Chickaloon, according to local outlet KTUU.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
