Cyprus shaken by 5.3 magnitude earthquake

Public buildings in the Paphos district were briefly evacuated following the tremor

Michele Kambas
Wednesday 12 November 2025 09:34 EST
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 rattled Cyprus on Wednesday
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 rattled Cyprus on Wednesday (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Cyprus on Wednesday, with tremors felt as far away as Lebanon, though no immediate damage has been reported.

The seismic event occurred at approximately 11.32am local time (9.32m GMT), centred 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) northeast of the western city of Paphos, at a depth of 15 kilometres, according to Cyprus's Geological Surveys Department.

Public buildings in the Paphos district were briefly evacuated following the tremor, state television confirmed.

While Cyprus lies in a seismically active region, significant damage from such events is uncommon.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 rattled Cyprus on Wednesday, in a tremor also felt in parts of Lebanon, with no immediate reports of damage
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 rattled Cyprus on Wednesday, in a tremor also felt in parts of Lebanon, with no immediate reports of damage (CESM)

Notifications from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre also confirmed the quake's reach into parts of Lebanon.

