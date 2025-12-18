Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alan Dershowitz has told Donald Trump that the Constitution “wasn’t clear” on serving a third term in office, according to a new report, as the president continues to joke about running again.

Dershowitz, Trump’s former lawyer, met with the president in the Oval Office and says that he delivered the GOP leader a draft of his new book. The document reportedly details how a president can run for a third term, and Dershowitz says that Trump plans to read it.

“I said ‘it’s not clear if a president can become a third-term president and it’s not clear if it’s permissible,’” Dershowitz told the Wall Street Journal.

In his book titled Could President Trump Constitutionally Serve a Third Term?, Dershowitz lays out several scenarios he believes could allow Trump to run again.

open image in gallery Alan Dershowitz, Donal Trump’s former lawyer, says that the current president should run for an unprecedented third term in 2028 ( Getty Images )

One of those scenarios would involve members of the Electoral College abstaining from their vote if Trump won another election. That would allow Congress to select and elect the president.

However, the National Constitution Center told the WSJ that the scenario Dershowitz describes has occurred only twice in history. Neither event led Congress to decide on a president.

James Sample, a professor at Hofstra University’s law school, also described the idea as “absurd” in an interview with the WSJ.

“The one scenario about which I think there is quasi-credible concern is a scenario in which two allies—perhaps JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. or whomever, run with a plan not to serve; resign upon taking office; and because the speaker of the House is not required to be a Member of Congress, Trump is elected Speaker, with the aim of succession,” Sample added.

open image in gallery Trump has often teased a third run for the presidency ( AFP/Getty )

Meanwhile, Trump’s own chief of staff shut down rumors that he could run for office once more. Susie Wiles told Vanity Fair that her boss “knows he can’t run again.”

Even Trump himself admitted that the Constitution was “pretty clear” that he was “not allowed to run.”

Despite that, his supporters have continued to push the idea that he could win an unprecedented third term in 2028. Also, Trump has continued to sell hats reading “TRUMP 2028” for $50.

Dershowitz told the WSJ that he handed billionaire Trump supporter Miriam Adelson a copy of his book. While glancing at the book, he claims that she said, “Is this real? Oh my god, I hope this can happen.”

open image in gallery Trump claims that Miriam Adelson offered him $250 million to run again ( USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con )

Later, during a Hanukkah celebration at the White House, Adelson recalled the conversation and said, "Alan, I agree with you."

"So we can do it," she added.

Shortly after, the crowd started chanting “four more years” as Trump grinned.

Taking the mic, he claimed that Adelson had said, “Think about it, and I’ll give you another $250 million.”

Federal Election Commission records, seen by the WSJ, suggest that Adelson donated $100 million to a pro-Trump political action committee and $145 million to other Republicans during the 2024 presidential election.