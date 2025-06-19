MAGA pundit throws tampon at liberal colleague after calling her ‘pretty emotional’ during fiery debate about Iran
‘So, you seem very emotional, and I threw you a tissue just in case,’ conservative pundit Adam Sosnick says during an episode of Her Take
A MAGA pundit has hurled a tampon at a colleague during a heated debate about the Iran-Israel conflict after describing her behavior as “pretty emotional right now.”
In the clip, podcaster Adam Sosnick asks Ana Kasparian, one of the four women on the current affairs show Her Take debate panel, “Did you vote for Trump? Let me ask you, who did you vote for?”
“Adam, are you f****** kidding me right now? You can be ‘America first’ and not vote for Trump,” Kasparian, who is a host and producer of the online news show The Young Turks, scolds.
“No, if you were ‘America first,’ you would’ve voted for Trump,” Sosnick says, before calling her “a progressive.”
The conversation then escalates to an awkward and bizarre moment.
Sosnick took aim at Kasparian after she called out the IDF for “killing a lot of innocent people,” as well as those who are not willing to criticize Israel.
“I’m critical of Israel just like I’m critical of America, so if America makes mistakes, I’ll call them out,” Sosnick says after shutting down Lindy Li, who attempts to interject.
“If Israel makes mistakes, I will call them out. I don’t understand what you’re doing when you’re trying to be pro-Hamas and pro-Iran,” he adds.
“I’m trying to have an honest exchange with you – I’m not putting words in your mouth, please don’t put words in my mouth,” Kasparian says.
“You can talk when I’m done talking, and that’s how this will work, no?” he says.
“But you straw-man me and argue that I’m making arguments that I didn’t make, ” says Kasparian.
“Just like you straw-manned me and said that I’m Israel-first,” says Sosnick.
“I’m going to interrupt you. I’m going to interrupt you if you lie about what I’m saying,” she says.
“So you’re a grown-up when you argue. Got it,” he says.
“I am a grown-up, yeah. Go ahead,” she says.
“So, you seem very emotional, and I threw you a tissue just in case. I also have a tampon in case you need a tampon,” he says before throwing a tampon from his pocket and onto the panel top.
The sarcastic stunt prompts Jillian Michaels to say, “Adam, she’s going to beat the s*** out of you, and I’m going to let her.”
“It’s a tampon, just in case you start crying,” he adds.
Amy Dangerfield quickly swipes the tampon from the table, throwing it behind her and shaking her head in dismay.
The conversation then resumes on Israel.
X user Leslie Torres slated Sosnick on X after the clip surfaced, writing: “How pathetic is Adam that he had to bring a tampon to the debate because he knew he would lose against you lmao.”
Kasparian responded Tuesday, writing, “He came prepared with a tampon in his pocket because he had no rebuttals or substantive counters. Pathetic.”
The debate show, which premiered in May, aims to be a segment “where bold women tackle culture, business, politics, and relationships — with no filters and no scripts,” according to its producers.
