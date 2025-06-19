Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A MAGA pundit has hurled a tampon at a colleague during a heated debate about the Iran-Israel conflict after describing her behavior as “pretty emotional right now.”

In the clip, podcaster Adam Sosnick asks Ana Kasparian, one of the four women on the current affairs show Her Take debate panel, “Did you vote for Trump? Let me ask you, who did you vote for?”

“Adam, are you f****** kidding me right now? You can be ‘America first’ and not vote for Trump,” Kasparian, who is a host and producer of the online news show The Young Turks, scolds.

“No, if you were ‘America first,’ you would’ve voted for Trump,” Sosnick says, before calling her “a progressive.”

The conversation then escalates to an awkward and bizarre moment.

Sosnick took aim at Kasparian after she called out the IDF for “killing a lot of innocent people,” as well as those who are not willing to criticize Israel.

“I’m critical of Israel just like I’m critical of America, so if America makes mistakes, I’ll call them out,” Sosnick says after shutting down Lindy Li, who attempts to interject.

“If Israel makes mistakes, I will call them out. I don’t understand what you’re doing when you’re trying to be pro-Hamas and pro-Iran,” he adds.

“I’m trying to have an honest exchange with you – I’m not putting words in your mouth, please don’t put words in my mouth,” Kasparian says.

“You can talk when I’m done talking, and that’s how this will work, no?” he says.

“But you straw-man me and argue that I’m making arguments that I didn’t make, ” says Kasparian.

open image in gallery Conservative pundit Adam Sosnick has thrown a tampon at Ana Kasparian amid a fiery debate on Iran-Israel ( Her Take/YouTube )

“Just like you straw-manned me and said that I’m Israel-first,” says Sosnick.

“I’m going to interrupt you. I’m going to interrupt you if you lie about what I’m saying,” she says.

“So you’re a grown-up when you argue. Got it,” he says.

“I am a grown-up, yeah. Go ahead,” she says.

“So, you seem very emotional, and I threw you a tissue just in case. I also have a tampon in case you need a tampon,” he says before throwing a tampon from his pocket and onto the panel top.

The sarcastic stunt prompts Jillian Michaels to say, “Adam, she’s going to beat the s*** out of you, and I’m going to let her.”

open image in gallery Tensions have intensified between Iran and the U.S. after Trump said America would continue to support Israel’s bombardment of Iran ( Getty Images )

“It’s a tampon, just in case you start crying,” he adds.

Amy Dangerfield quickly swipes the tampon from the table, throwing it behind her and shaking her head in dismay.

The conversation then resumes on Israel.

X user Leslie Torres slated Sosnick on X after the clip surfaced, writing: “How pathetic is Adam that he had to bring a tampon to the debate because he knew he would lose against you lmao.”

Kasparian responded Tuesday, writing, “He came prepared with a tampon in his pocket because he had no rebuttals or substantive counters. Pathetic.”

The debate show, which premiered in May, aims to be a segment “where bold women tackle culture, business, politics, and relationships — with no filters and no scripts,” according to its producers.