Israel-Iran latest: Israel begins another wave of strikes as Trump warns ‘next week is going to be very big’
Israeli strikes reportedly killed more than 600 in Iran as conflict between the two nations enters a sixth day
Israel has launched fresh strikes against Iran in a third round of attacks over the last day as US President Donald Trump warns next week will be “very big” for the conflict.
The Israeli military said it is launching a series of strikes near Tehran and other areas of Iran early Thursday, CNN reports. Israeli officials told people to evacuate the area around Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor around 5 a.m. local time, according to the Associated Press.
Israeli officials said Wednesday that troops launched "three major waves of strikes" against Iran over 24 hours.
Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 639 people, the Associated Press reports, citing a report from the Washington-based nonprofit Human Rights Activists. The strikes are estimated to have wounded an additional 1,329 people, the nonprofit said.
Meanwhile, Mr. Trump warned next week could be “very big” for the conflict. He noted the US would not tolerate Iran having a nuclear weapon.
“This is just not a threat you can have. And we've been threatened by Iran for many years,” he said.
Israel and Iran have exchanged missile attacks for nearly a week after tensions escalated last Friday. Hundreds of people have died in Iran and dozens in Israel as a result.
Israeli strikes kill 640 Iranians - report
At least 639 Iranians have died in Israel's week-long attack on Iran, a Washington-based human rights group has said.
Of those killed, at least 263 were civilians, Human Rights Activists said, adding that about 1,329 people sustained injuries in Israeli strikes.
Human Rights Activists, which also provided detailed casualty figures during the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, cross-checks local reports in Iran against a network of sources it has developed in the country.
Israel warns Iranians near Arak heavy water reactor to evacuate
Israel's military warned people today to evacuate the area around Iran's Arak heavy water reactor.
In a post on X, the military shared a satellite image of the plant in a red circle like other warnings that preceded strikes.
Israel's seventh day of airstrikes on Iran came a day after Iran's supreme leader rejected US calls for surrender and warned that any military involvement by the Americans would cause "irreparable damage to them".
Israel also lifted some restrictions on daily life, suggesting the missile threat from Iran on its territory was easing.
United Nations leader calls for de-escalation
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged de-escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict and issued a warning to any other countries looking to intervene.
“Any additional military interventions could have enormous consequences, not only for those involved but for the whole region and for international peace and security at large,” he said.
“Diplomacy remains the best and only way to address concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear program and regional security issues,” he added.
New poll finds 45 percent of Americans oppose U.S. attack against Iran
A new poll by The Washington Post reveals 45 percent of Americans oppose potential U.S. airstrikes against Iran, while 25 percent support the idea and 30 percent are unsure.
The Post polled 1,000 Americans who also gave brief statements explaining their stances.
A 62-year-old Nevada Republican who supports a potential U.S. strike on Iran told the Post that the U.S. “cannot allow Iran to have nukes.”
“Israel is our friend, Iran is the main sponsor of terrorism,” the woman added.
A 74-year-old Washington Republican who is opposed to a potential strike said she hopes President Donald Trump’s administration will “continue negotiations and alternatives before the U.S. bombs Iran and starts a World War III.”
Israel warns people to evacuate area of Iran's Arak reactor
Israeli officials are ordering people to evacuate from the area around Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor, located in the country’s northeast, according to the Associated Press.
The plant was built to produce heavy water, which is used in nuclear reactors.
Israel currently conducting strikes on Tehran
The Israeli Air Force is currently conducting “a series of strikes” around Iran’s capital, Tehran, CNN reports.
This comes after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that air defense systems over Tehran have been activated.
Israeli strikes kill at least 639 people in Iran: report
Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 639 people, the Associated Press reports.
The AP cited a report from the Washington-based nonprofit Human Rights Activists.
The strikes are estimated to have wounded an additional 1,329 people, the nonprofit said.
Tehran air defense systems activated
Air defense systems over Tehran have been activated, CNN reports, citing an announcement from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued minutes ago.
Trump says ‘nobody knows what I’m going to do’ about Iran as he warns ‘the next week will be big’
President Donald Trump said he is still considering whether to allow American bombers to strike an Iranian underground nuclear facility in support of Israel’s effort to cripple the Islamic Republic’s long-running nuclear weapons program.
Catch up on Trump’s comments from The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg:
