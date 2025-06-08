Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
ABC suspends reporter who interviewed Trump over devastating analysis of president – and Stephen Miller

Terry Moran branded Trump and Miller ‘world-class haters’ in now-deleted Twitter screeds

John Bowden
in Washington, D.C.
Sunday 08 June 2025 12:20 EDT
Comments
A reporter who declared President Donald Trump a ‘world-class hater’ was suspended on Sunday
A reporter who declared President Donald Trump a ‘world-class hater’ was suspended on Sunday (Getty)

ABC News suspended journalist Terry Moran on Sunday after the veteran reporter posted tweets describing the president and his top adviser, Stephen Miller, as “world-class haters”.

Moran, in two tweets, described Donald Trump and Miller, the architect of the president’s mass deportation policy, as filled with hatred of their respective political enemies. But Trump’s, Moran said, was “a means to an end, and that end [is] his his own glorification.”

“That's his spiritual nourishment," added Moran.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the network said that Moran was suspended pending an evaluation over his ability to be objective and impartial as a journalist.

"ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others. The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation," a spokesman told Fox News.

The Independent contacted ABC News for further comment.

This is a breaking news report. More to follow...

