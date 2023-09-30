Government shutdown: House voting as Republicans scramble for deal
Follow the latest updates as the House Republicans attempt to get Democrats onboard
Kevin McCarthy urges House Republicans to get onside as shutdown looms
Things are moving fast as the House Republican leadership is scrambling to find enough support to pass a continuing resolution funding the government ahead of the shutdown deadline at midnight.
Several Democrats have indicated that they’re likely to vote yes on the bill, which includes disaster relief funding but no money for Ukraine’s defence against the Russian invasion.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy appears to have decided to go ahead with the bill despite the risk that it may prompt far-right members of his party to move to remove him from the post.
“If I have to risk my job for standing up for the American public, I will do that,” he told the press on Sunday.
Democrats appeared frustrated at the short amount of time provided to go through the 71-page legislation.
“It was just dropped upon us at the 11th hour,” Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, according to Axios.
Rep Dan Kildee of Michigan added that they’re still trying to figure out “if it’s actually a clean CR. It’s not clear that’s actually the case”.
Ex-Majority Leader says he’ll ‘vote to keep government open'
Former House Democratic Majority Leader Rep Steny Hoyer of Maryland exited the caucus meeting on Saturday saying that if the bill “is as advertised” he will vote for it but added that he wants more time to read the legislation, according to Punchbowl News.
The consensus among Democrats appears to be to stall for time to read the bill.
But if the motion to adjourn fails, Mr Hoyer said, “I’m gonna vote to keep the government open,” according to Axios.
‘Kevin McCarthy isn’t the most trustworthy person in this building'
The chair of the House Democrats, Rep Pete Aguilar of California, said on Sunday that the Democrats need time to read the bill, saying “Kevin McCarthy isn’t the most trustworthy person in this building, so I think behoves all of us to make sure what they say is in the bill is in the bill,” according to Punchbowl News.
VIDEO: Kevin McCarthy urges House Republicans to get onside as shutdown looms
Democrats offer motion to adjourn but tells members not to vote to buy time
The House Democrats are trying to buy time as they look over the bill put forward to fund the government.
They have offered a motion to adjourn but have told their members at an emergency caucus meeting not to vote as they attempt to buy time to review the 71-page legislation, according to Punchbowl News.
