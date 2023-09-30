Government shutdown: House voting as Republicans scramble for deal

✕ Close Kevin McCarthy urges House Republicans to get onside as shutdown looms

Things are moving fast as the House Republican leadership is scrambling to find enough support to pass a continuing resolution funding the government ahead of the shutdown deadline at midnight.

Several Democrats have indicated that they’re likely to vote yes on the bill, which includes disaster relief funding but no money for Ukraine’s defence against the Russian invasion.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy appears to have decided to go ahead with the bill despite the risk that it may prompt far-right members of his party to move to remove him from the post.

“If I have to risk my job for standing up for the American public, I will do that,” he told the press on Sunday.

Democrats appeared frustrated at the short amount of time provided to go through the 71-page legislation.

“It was just dropped upon us at the 11th hour,” Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, according to Axios.

Rep Dan Kildee of Michigan added that they’re still trying to figure out “if it’s actually a clean CR. It’s not clear that’s actually the case”.