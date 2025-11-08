UPS and FedEx ground some Boeing planes after deadly Louisville crash killed 14

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UPS and FedEx have grounded dozens of MD-11 cargo planes at Boeing’s recommendation, following a deadly UPS mid-take-off crash in Louisville that killed 14 people and ignited a massive fire.

Boeing said in a Friday statement that it had advised all operators of the MD-11 Freighter to temporarily suspend operations while engineers conduct additional analysis on the aircraft.

Following the recommendation, FedEx, which operates 28 MD-11s, said it grounded its fleet “out of an abundance of caution” to carry out a safety review. UPS also confirmed Friday that it had grounded its MD-11 fleet “effective immediately.” According to a company fact sheet, UPS operates 27 MD-11s.

“MD-11s are approximately 9 percent of the UPS Airlines fleet,” UPS said in a statement.

On November 4, an MD-11 operated by UPS left from Muhammad Ali Airport in Louisville, Kentucky. However, shortly after takeoff, the jet lost one of its engines and crashed into nearby businesses. The plane burst into a fireball and was captured on film slamming into nearby businesses. The wreckage left a trail of destruction and left 14 people dead, including a three-year-old girl.

open image in gallery UPS and FedEx have grounded some cargo planes after a crash in Louisville killed 14 people. ( Getty Images )

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the deadly crash.

The cockpit voice recorder from the UPS plane that crashed captured a “repeating bell” in the final seconds before impact, National Transportation Safety Board member Todd Inman told reporters on Friday.

Preflight checks had proceeded normally, but about 37 seconds after takeoff thrust was applied, the bell sounded and continued until the crash.

Investigators are unsure what the alarm indicated, and a transcript of the recording will be reviewed by experts but won’t be released publicly for several months.

Video of the crash shows the MD-11 ablaze and flying low before crashing around 5:14 p.m., in Louisville, with the left engine detaching during takeoff.

The plane, carrying 38,000 gallons of fuel en route to Hawaii, struck two buildings, including an auto parts lot and a petroleum recycling facility, triggering explosions as oil-filled containers ignited.

The plane narrowly missed a restaurant before striking the other businesses, officials said.

open image in gallery The crash left a trail of destruction and more than a dozen dead, including a three-year-old girl.

open image in gallery Three-year-old Kimberly Asa and grandfather Louisnes Fedon were killed by a crashing UPS cargo plane as they gathered scrap metal near Louisville ( GoFundMe )

Among the victims were a grandfather, Louisnes Fedon, who earned income by collecting scrap metal at a yard near the airport, and his 3-year-old granddaughter, described by relatives as being “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

UPS also confirmed that three flight crew members who died at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport have been identified in a company statement.

“It is with great sorrow that we share the names of the UPS pilots on board UPS Flight 2976. Captain Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt and International Relief Officer Captain Dana Diamond were operating the flight,” Nando Cesarone, UPS Executive Vice President, U.S. & UPS Airlines, saidThursday.