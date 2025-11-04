Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A UPS plane crashed near Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday evening, causing injuries and sending a plume of fire and black smoke into the sky.

Officials from multiple agencies are responding to the crash, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department wrote on X.

Police described the site of the crash near Fern Valley and Grade Lane as an “active scene with fire and debris,” with multiple injuries reported.

A UPS MD-11 aircraft crashed around 5:15pm local time after the plane departed the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Honolulu-bound plane had three crew members onboard, according to UPS.

open image in gallery A UPS plane crashed Tuesday evening near the Louisville International Airport, causing multiple injuries and sending a plume of black smoke and fire into the sky ( AP )

“At this time, we have not confirmed any injuries/casualties,” the company wrote in a statement.

The Louisville airport is a major hub for the company.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The airfield has temporarily been closed as the situation develops, according to officials there.

open image in gallery Officials urged residents to stay away from the location of the crash ( AP )

The cargo plane was carrying 280,000 gallons of fuel at the time of the crash, a spokesperson for Mayor Craig Greenberg told The New York Times.

The jet reached an altitude of about 175 feet then began to fall sharply, according to flight data tracker Flightradar24.

The public is urged to stay away from the site of the crash, and a shelter-in-place order has been issued for locations including the 5-mile radius around the airport.

“The situation is serious,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wrote on X. “Please pray for the families affected. I’m headed to Louisville now.”

The crash comes at a time of intense strain on the U.S. air transit system during the ongoing government shutdown.

Air traffic controllers have been forced to work without pay, and staffing shortages have caused delays at airports around the country.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.