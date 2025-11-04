Plane crash near Louisville airport as police respond to reports of injuries and ‘active scene of fire and debris’
The crash reportedly involved a plane from UPS, which uses the airport as a hub
A UPS plane crashed near Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday evening, causing injuries and sending a plume of fire and black smoke into the sky.
Officials from multiple agencies are responding to the crash, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department wrote on X.
Police described the site of the crash near Fern Valley and Grade Lane as an “active scene with fire and debris,” with multiple injuries reported.
A UPS MD-11 aircraft crashed around 5:15pm local time after the plane departed the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Honolulu-bound plane had three crew members onboard, according to UPS.
“At this time, we have not confirmed any injuries/casualties,” the company wrote in a statement.
The Louisville airport is a major hub for the company.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
The airfield has temporarily been closed as the situation develops, according to officials there.
The cargo plane was carrying 280,000 gallons of fuel at the time of the crash, a spokesperson for Mayor Craig Greenberg told The New York Times.
The jet reached an altitude of about 175 feet then began to fall sharply, according to flight data tracker Flightradar24.
The public is urged to stay away from the site of the crash, and a shelter-in-place order has been issued for locations including the 5-mile radius around the airport.
“The situation is serious,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wrote on X. “Please pray for the families affected. I’m headed to Louisville now.”
The crash comes at a time of intense strain on the U.S. air transit system during the ongoing government shutdown.
Air traffic controllers have been forced to work without pay, and staffing shortages have caused delays at airports around the country.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
