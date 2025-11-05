CCTV captures moment UPS cargo plane crashed into businesses killing 7
- A UPS cargo plane crashed and erupted into a fireball shortly after taking off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky on Tuesday, 4 November.
- The incident, captured on CCTV footage, occurred around 5.15pm local time and involved a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft with three crew members on board.
- The crash resulted in at least seven fatalities, with four of the deceased not being on the plane, and 11 people sustained injuries.
- The explosion engulfed at least two nearby businesses, including a petroleum recycling company, following the plane's take-off.
- The aircraft was bound for Honolulu when the crash happened.